2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive Delivers 650 HP and 295 Miles EPA Range

The German luxury automaker BMW launched its purely electric 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive recently at the Auto Shanghai Motor Show.

This is the third all-electric model from the manufacturer following its BMW i4M50 and BMW iXM60 and is the most powerful and quickest model in the all-electric range to date. The car will also be one of the first models to incorporate the manufacturer’s updated BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect.

2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive Engine Specifications

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive delivers the right blend of performance and electric mobility with its dual electric motor setup. The two electric motors along with an M-tuned chassis 650 HP maximum system output. The car also owes its maximum power to its M Launch Control and M Sport Boost function. The vehicle also houses a high-voltage battery with a 101.7kWh battery capacity for optimized efficiency and can support AC charging at up to 11kW.

The rear axle of the i7 M70 xDrive is powered by a motor with 483 HP peak output. On the other hand, the front axle draws its power from a 255 HP motor. Both motors work in coordination to render an all-wheel-drive setup. In the Sport mode, the car produces a maximum torque output of 748 lb-ft. torque. This is increased to 811 lb-ft. torque when the M Sport Boost function or M Launch Control is activated.

The 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive has an estimated preliminary range of up to 295 miles. The car incorporates a new drive system known as the MAX RANGE mode. This mode restricts the top speed of the vehicle to 56 mph to get the maximum out of the available energy. The high horsepower and torque allow the car to sprint from 0mph to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Exteriors

The i7M70xDrive has a better visual appeal with contour lighting for its kidney grille. The grille will have a high-gloss black surround if it supports the optional M Performance Professional package. The rear and the flanks sport M-specific design features like sculpted M side skirts, black M exterior mirrors and a M high-gloss shadowline trim. The side panels on the front also portray M logos with embellished borders.

At the back, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive sports a model-specific rear apron featuring diffuser insert rounds. The car will also house a black M rear spoiler, a black inlay and a black accent strip in between the rear lights with the M Performance Professional package.

When will the BMW i7 M70 xDrive be launched?

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will make a worldwide market launch in the latter half of 2023. Production will be done at the manufacturer’s group plant in Dingolfling.

What are the color options of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive?

The 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive will support a wide range of external colors for its exteriors. These colors include those reserved exclusively for the manufacturer’s M models as well as frozen paint and matte-finish options.

Image Credits: BMWGROUP