2024 BMW iX2 to be Released along with the New BMW X2

The 2024 BMW iX2 will arrive as an inclusion to the manufacturer’s small coupe-SUV portfolio according to a recent official statement confirmed by BMW’s chief executive officer Oliver Zipse.

The iX2 will mark its arrival along with the redesigned X2. BMW will work on building its X2 and iX2 cars at its Regensburg factory in Germany where it worked on the X1 and iX1.

Spy shots of the iX2 were already leaked earlier along with a rendering of the production model of the gas variant BMW X2. The manufacturer has still kept details of the BMW iX2 under wraps and the exact details can only be ascertained only over time.

2024 BMW iX2 External Appearance

If the spy shots observed a few months earlier are anything to go by, the electric car will look much the same as its predecessor, the BMW iX1. One striking difference between the looks of the two models is how their roofs have been designed. The iX2 is likely to sport a coupe-like roof with a rakish design. The rear end is also different for both models. These two differences tend to make one think of the BMW iX2 as a bigger BMW X4 in terms of its external appearance.

Trusting the earlier leaked renders once again, the upcoming car will be equipped with flush door handles, an almost square BMW kidney grille, angular headlights and a muscular hood. These renders also show subtle blue accents on the rocker panels, kidney grille and bumpers of the 2024 BMW iX2.

BMW iX2 Engine Specifications

It is almost certain that the BMW iX2 will ride on the FAAR platform from the BMW Group intended for crossovers and compact cars. The iX2 is expected to be at par with the earlier iX1. The BMW iX1 xDrive 30 sports a 66.5kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup that delivers 364 lb-ft of torque and up to 313 HP power. According to the manufacturer’s claim, this helps the car reach 62 miles per hour and a top speed of 112 miles an hour.

If the iX2 incorporates the same specifications as the iX1, the upcoming BMW iX2 is also speculated to achieve similar numbers if not the same. The possibility of a single motor at some point in time can also not be ruled out.

When will the BMW iX2 be released?

The manufacturer is planning to start the sale of the BMW iX2 along with the BMW X2 towards the end of this year. Deliveries are likely to start across Europe in early 2024. There is no confirmation at the moment about a US release for the upcoming electric vehicle.

What is the price of the BMW iX2?

The manufacturer has not given any hint about the pricing of the 2024 BMW iX2 just like its other details. However, the BMW X2 will have a considerably higher price than the earlier X1. So, it can only be expected that the BMW iX2 will also be a bit more pricey than the BMW iX1.

