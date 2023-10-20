2024 BMW iX2 to Feature 308 HP Output Power and 279 Miles of Range

German automaker BMW is working on increasing its electric vehicle portfolio and the 2024 BMW iX2 is among the latest to join the bandwagon.

The Sports Activity Coupe, as the car is referred to by the manufacturer, is the fully electrical counterpart of the second-generation X2.

2024 BMW iX2 Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming BMW iX2 is majorly similar to that of the BMW X2, barring a few minor differences. The electric variant will have a fully sealed underbody, no exhaust tips and be fitted with a sealed-off kidney grille. The rear diffuser at the back will also be styled differently to account for better airflow. Like the BMW X2, the iX2 will have a pronounced silhouette and a sloping roofline that makes it look more aggressive than the iX1 predecessor.

For the inside, the coupe will be equipped with a curved display that is a combination of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10.7-inch digital dash. This curved display will be powered by the manufacturer’s iDrive 9 operating system. The car will also be equipped with an upgraded safety suite and there will be four USB-C ports, a 12-volt power socket, the manufacturer’s satellite navigation system and a sports leather wheel inside the car.

BMW iX2 Powertrain Specifications

The 2024 BMW iX2 will have a 64.8kWh battery mounted on the underfloor. The coupe will initially arrive with the xDrive30 setup of the iX1 comprising an all-wheel drive and dual motor setup. Another cheaper eDrive20 variant with front-wheel drive and single motor setup will follow next summer.

The BMW iX2 xDrive30 will deliver 308 HP output power and 364 lb-ft torque. This variant is expected to deliver 279 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. On the other hand, the eDrive20 is slated to deliver 201 HP output power and 184 lb-ft. torque.

The battery will take six and a half hours to get charged fully with a standard 11kW charger and three hours and forty-five minutes with a 22kW charger. The battery will charge from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes with 130kW DC charging.

What is the release date of the BMW iX2?

The manufacturer will unravel the BMW iX2 along with the BMW X2 at the Japan Mobility Show later this month before its release in the Australian market in March 2024. The car will not arrive in the United States and will be assembled at the Regensburg factory in Germany.

What is the price of the BMW iX2?

BMW has kept details of the pricing of the BMW iX2 under wraps. However, it is expected that the price will be higher than the $67,550 price tag of the iX1.

What is the size of the 2024 BMW iX2?

The BMW iX2 will have an overall length of 179.2 inches, width of 72.6 inches and a height of 61.4 inches. The coupe will feature a wheelbase of 106 inches.