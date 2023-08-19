2024 BMW M2 Costs $1,000 More Than Its Predecessor

The German automaker is working on its upcoming 2024 BMW M2 which is intended to be a full-fledged sports car with two doors and high performance.

Arriving as a coupe, it is not likely that there will be not many changes as the earlier 2023 model just received a major facelift. However, according to the US configurator on the manufacturer’s website, the base price of the new vehicle will show a steep increase of $1,000.

2024 BMW M2 Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming coupe will sport a frameless and huge kidney grille featuring horizontal slats. The car will additionally a low three-section air intake featuring almost rectangular contours on the front that portray a typical M profile. At the back, the car will incorporate a tightly sculpted lip and trunk along with huge quad exhausts.

For the inside, the car will encompass the manufacturer’s BMW Curved Display which is a combination of a 14.9-inch central information display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

BMW M2 Engine Specifications

The 2025 BMW M2 will arrive as a rear-wheel drive with the drive torque shifting from left to right of the vehicle by an Active M Differential. The car will be powered by an inline-six 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 453 HP output power and 406 lb-ft. torque. This output power is 43 HP more than the earlier model.

The M2 coupe will be available as both a standard 8-speed automatic transmission and an optional six-speed manual transmission for no extra cost in the US market. In other markets, it will be required to pay a premium to avail the manual option.

The automatic variant sprints from 0mph to 60mph in 3.9 seconds. On the other hand, the manual variant with a rev-matching feature achieves the same distance in 4.2 seconds. The standard speed is expected to be 155mph but this can be elevated to 177mph by using the M Driver’s Package that must be bought separately.

What is the price of the BMW M2?

According to the configurator on BMW’s website, the base price of the M2 couple, including the $995 destination charges, is $64,195. This can go up to around $80,000 for a fully loaded car with all the individual items and Carbon Package included.

What are the color options of the BMW M2?

Although the configurator highlights only the existing colors of M2 comprising Alpine White, Brooklyn Gray, Zandvoort Blue, Toronto Red and Black Sapphire, it is likely that BMW will include the two new matte colors Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue that the manufacturer has announced for 2024.

What is the size of the 2024 BMW M2?

The BMW M2 will have an overall length of 180.3 inches. The coupe will be 74.2 inches wide and 55.2 inches high.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG