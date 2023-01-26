2024 BMW M3 CS to be Stronger, Lighter and Faster

The German automaker BMW is working on its 2024 BMW M3 CS as part of its legendary CS models.

The term CS stands for Competition Sport and the upcoming car from the manufacturer will be one of its limited edition models. The car will incorporate carbon fiber reinforced components like a rood, hood, rear spoiler and apron, mirror caps as well as front air takes and splitter that gives the car a lightweight design without compromising on its everyday usability and functionality.

The BMW M3 CS will sport an inline-6 543HP engine featuring an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission coupled with the manufacturer’s M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. All these features will make the vehicle move from 0 mph to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. The M Drive system will help the car to achieve a much higher speed of 188mph.

2024 BMW M3 CS Engine Specifications

The high-revving inline 3-liter six-cylinder engine will function using the automaker’s M TwinPower Turbo technology. The forged lightweight crankcase of the engine has a closed deck and sleeveless rigid construction that makes it capable of withstanding high combustion pressures. Moreover, the high torsional resistance increases the power buildup. The oil supply and cooling systems handle the challenging requirements of track use.

The S58 engine of the M3 CS will also portray a power increase of 40HP over its predecessor by changing the engine management and increasing the boost pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers in the 2024 BMW M3 CS. These turbochargers depict a raise of pressure from 24.7psi to 30.5psi.

The torque rendered by the engine will be distributed through an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission featuring a Drivelogic system. The car will also have an M Setup menu for the driver to change from the standard 4WD setting to the 4WD sport setting that delivers more torque at the back wheels for a high-performance driving experience.

Other M3 CS Noteworthy Features

The BMW M3 CS will sport high-performance track-oriented tires with distinct wheel camber settings. The M-light alloy wheels feature a V-spoke design with a matte black or gold bronze finish. The front wheels have a size of 19 inches while those at the rear are slightly bigger at 20 inches size.

The CS car is expected to house the manufacturer’s frameless kidney grille along with red contour lines and pared-back styling like the M4 GT3. There will also be an M3 CS badge above the dual horizontal grille bars.

The vehicle will encompass angular daytime running lights that light up in yellow instead of white during the driving and unlock sequences. This will give the car an enhanced motorsports look. The automobile will also incorporate a redesigned center stack, a 14.9-inch curved display and the manufacturer’s updated iDrive 8 infotainment system.

When will the BMW M3 CS be released?

The M3 CS is likely to be slated for a Spring 2024 release. The production will commence in limited numbers in the company’s Munich plant in March 2023. Production is speculated to happen around this time in the US as well.

What is the price of the M3 CS?

The CS car will come with a hefty price of $118,700 along with an additional price of $995 as the destination and handling charges. This means that the car will be priced at $36,100 higher than the standard M3 Competition xDrive.

What color options are available for the 2024 BMW M3 CS?

The CS car is speculated in color variants of BMW Individual Signal Green along with metallic paint choices of Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey and BMW Individual Frozen Solid White. The white metallic paint option will be exclusive to the M3 CS.