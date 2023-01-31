2024 BMW M3 CS to Incorporate No Major Hardware Changes

The luxury automaker BMW is working on its upcoming 2024 BMW M3 CS.

The car made its entry at the Daytona 24 Hours race last week. Frank Van Meel, CEO of BMW M and Dirk Hacker, Head of R&D participated in the event. The new model like all other CS models from the manufacturer in the past will primarily be software tuned.

2024 BMW M3 CS Chassis Setup and Suspension

The new M3 CS model will feature a stiffer spring-damper setup in the chassis in contrast to the cars in the M3 Competition series from the manufacturer. Similarly, the suspension will also undergo tuning. This tuning is being done to make the car adaptable for Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres.

BMW M3 CS Driving Modes

According to Dirk Hacker, the driving models of the upcoming BMW M3 CS have been changed completely. The Comfort mode of the 2024 BMW M3 CS will be much more aggressive than what you can find with the Comfort mode of the manufacturer’s M3 Competition counterpart.

The vehicle will have two other modes, Sport and Sport +, for its lovers. While they are indeed sportier than the same modes of the earlier M3 CS models, they will not be as aggressive as these modes of the M4 CSL from the manufacturer.

Performance

The BMW M3 CS will be able to deliver the same power as that of the M4 CSL model because there are going to be no mechanical changes to the engine. The engine will deliver 650Nm maximum torque at 2,750rpm and have the same torque up to 5,950rpm. The M3 CS will be capable of delivering maximum power between 6,250rpm and 7,200rpm.

The maximum values can be achieved by raising the maximum boost pressure of the dual monoscroll turbochargers in the car from 1.7 bar to a higher value of 2.1 bar. Software tuning will also play a key role in achieving the maximum values.

Dirk Hacker goes on to say that one hardware change that you can expect will be the titanium exhaust of the M3 CS. The exhaust will also be similar to that of the M4 CSL. In comparison to the stock exhaust present in the M3 Competition model, the stock exhaust of the CS will sound louder.

What will be the price of the BMW M3 CS?

The BMW M3 CS will have a price tag ranging between $119,695 and $118,700 for the base model of the limited edition car. This price does not take into account the destination charges. The prices will go up for advanced models with more features.

What is the release date of the 2024 BMW M3 CS?

The manufacturer has not made any official announcement about the release date. However, BMW will commence the manufacture of the 2024 BMW M3 CS in Munich and the US around the same time in March 2023. Therefore, it is possible that the car will have a late 2023 release or an early release the next year.