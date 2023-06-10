2024 BMW M5 to Offer Around 718 Horsepower

BMW is working on the launch of its M5 sports sedan, the 2024 BMW M5.

There will be two variants of the seventh generation car – the G90M5 sedan as well as the G99M5 Touring. Interestingly, the upcoming BMW M5 will be the first vehicle from the manufacturer to sport a plug-in powertrain.

2024 BMW M5 Exteriors and Interiors

Based on a statement made by DomagojDukec in an interview, it can be anticipated that the kidney grille of the G90M5 will be similar to that of what the manufacturer has opted for in the i5M60. However, the front end of the new sedan will be more assertive and the fenders will be more pronounced. The car will also house quad exhaust pipes and M mirrors that make it look all the more aggressive.

On the inside, the car draws its inspiration from the manufacturer’s 5 series launched recently. There will be minimal physical buttons, a huge curved display powered by iDrive 8.5 and a toggle shifter that takes the place of the standard M shifter. The three-spoke steering wheel will have a flat bottom as well as a skeletonized bottom spoke that gives the cabin a stylish and sporty touch. The plug-in hybrid variant of the M5 will have the steering wheel of the BMW 760i M Sport.

BMW M5 Engine Specifications

The upcoming 2024 BMW M5 will be powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine along with an electric motor. Both the M5 models will incorporate an all-wheel drive along with the xDrive system and the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

The BMW M5 is expected to deliver close to 718 HP and 590 lb-ft. torque output. If so, this will be the fastest M5 model from the manufacturer. The electric motor is slated to contribute around 90 kW to 100 kW of the output power. There is no information on the electric drive change that meets or even exceeds the 80 kilometers range of the XM.

When will the BMW M5 be released?

Production of the G95 sedan model will commence first in July this year. The G99M5 Touring production-related activities will begin a few months later in November 2024. While both cars will mark their arrival in the United States, they will be acknowledged as 2025 models in this market. In the European market, they will be considered as 2024 models.

What are the color options of the BMW M5?

The new BMW M5 is expected to come in a wide range of metallic color options. Apart from the standard Alpine White color, it is likely that the car will be available in other colors like Frozen Bluestone Metallic, Alvite Gray Metallic, Brands Hatch Gray Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Individual Adventurin Red Metallic.

What is the price of the BMW M5?

The manufacturer has yet to reveal the pricing details of the 2024 BMW M5. There will be two primary trim variants comprising the standard M5 trim and the M5 Competition trim. The M5 Competition trim will undoubtedly cost considerably more than the standard M trim.

