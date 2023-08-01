2024 BMW M5 Touring Spied from All Angles

Spy shots of the 2024 BMW M5 Touring were recently revealed following the announcement by BMW about its plans to revive the wagon.

Although camouflaged, the spy shots give an insight into how the car will appear from all angles. The BMW M5 Touring will have a body size that is definitely wider than what a standard 5 series features and is expected to be fitted with 21-inch wheels.

2024 BMW M5 Touring Exteriors and Interiors

The front of the M5 Touring appears to be similar to that of an M5 sedan prototype. The car will have bulged rocker panels to match the wide tires and wheels as well as large fenders. The front bumper will house a huge trapezoidal grille towards the lower part. There will be a front spoiler at the endpoint of this grille.

At the back, the wagon will encompass large quad tailpipes for the exhausts protruding through the rear bumper. The forward rake along with the downward slope makes the Touring undoubtedly portray a low aggressive profile on its back.

With respect to the interiors, the car will incorporate the standard BMW curved display featuring two screens by side. One of the screens will be a 12.3-inch screen for instrumentation while the other screen will be a 14.9-inch screen for infotainment. The display is anticipated to be powered by BMW Operating System 8.5 and will be enriched with several functions. There will additionally be support for highway assistant semi-autonomous driving with lane changing through eye activation and a head-up display.

BMW M5 Touring Engine Specifications

The 2024 BMW M5 Touring will deploy the same powertrain as that of the M5 sedan version. The wagon will comprise a twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system under the hood. This engine is said to deliver 738 HP and 737 lb-ft. torque.

The car will feature an all-wheel M xDrive system for immense grip, a rear-biased drift mode and an automatic eight-speed torque converter gearbox. The M5 wagon will be capable of sprinting from 0mph to 60mph in less than 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155mph. It is expected that the manufacturer will provide an option to raise the top speed to more than 180mph.

What are the color options of the BMW M5 Touring?

The manufacturer is likely to make a new halo color available for the BMW M5 Touring along with its standard colors like Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Alpine White, Hockenheim Silver Metallic and Dravit Grey. These color choices could, however, change as nothing is confirmed at the moment.

What is the price of the BMW M5 Touring?

It is a bit too early at the moment to have any concrete details on the pricing. However, it would be a six-figure amount and the car will be priced between the present M5 sedan and M5 CS models. It is likely that the price tag will be about $130,000 if not more.

When will the 2024 BMW M5 Touring be released?

The manufacturer has not given any confirmation on the actual release date of its wagon. However, based on talks doing the round, it is expected to make its debut before the end of 2023 and mark its presence as a 2024 model.

