2024 BMW X2 M35i Spy Shots Reveal Its Interiors

Spy shots were released recently of the German automaker’s upcoming 2024 BMW X2M35i with an insight into its interiors.

The car will sport a crossover coupe design and appears much better than its counterpart.

2024 BMW X2 M35i Exteriors and Interiors

The BMW car appears to be a smaller version of the BMW X4. On the outside, the grille portrays a honeycomb pattern instead of vertical slats. The tailgate spoiler is also more prominent than before. The wheels also have a sporty appearance. The car will also be equipped with a dual exhaust system and flush-mounted door handles.

In the interiors department, the BMW X2M35i also portrays some interesting features. To begin with, the heavily bolstered seats of the X2M35i look sportier than the seats of the X1 with their two-tone leather upholstery and red contrast stitch patterns. The car will also have a high-tech cabin and a revised paddle shifter design. It is likely that the car will incorporate the same type of carbon fiber paddles that the manufacturer uses in its recent BMW M3 and M4.

The 2024 BMW X2 M35i will have the same floating center console and dashboard as in the BMW X1. The crossover will also feature the same 10.7-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster of the X1. The steering wheel will have a unique center spoke along with blue and red contrast stitching.

BMW X2 M35i Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the X2M35i is expected to have a four-cylinder Turbo TwinPower engine that delivers 332 lb-ft. torque and 302 HP. The engine is also likely to use the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission of the X1.

The electric variant, the iX2, will have an all-wheel drive system along with a dual motor setup and a 64.7kWh battery pack. The car will portray a combined output of 364 lb-ft of torque and 309 HP.

When will the BMW X2 M35i be released?

The BMW X2M35i is expected to make its debut in Fall or a little earlier in the summer. The production of the car is scheduled to commence towards the end of the year 2023 and be available for a price of close to $50,000.

What color options are available for the 2024 BMW X2 M35i?

The 2024 BMW X2 M35i is slated to come in some of the manufacturer’s standard colors like San Remo Green, Alpine White, Phytonic Blue and Jet Black. Going by the fact that the car will have many of its features taken from the X1, there is a possibility that the crossover will borrow some colors of the X1 as well such as Cape York Green and Utah Orange.

Image Credits: CarScoops