2024 BMW X2 M35i to Appear Sleeker and Larger than the BMW X2

The luxury automaker BMW is working on its M Performance 2024 BMW X2 M35i. Spy shots of the coupe-styled SUV were spotted testing recently on public roads.

The heavily camouflaged prototype appears to have a complete redesign over the manufacturer’s X2 predecessor.

2024 BMW X2 M35i Size

The X2 M35i looks very much like a smaller-sized option of the manufacturer’s X4 model. The SUV will also not have the looks of an oversized hatchback like the X2 predecessor. However, it appears as if the luxury crossover will embrace a sleeker profile and have a protruding spoiler at the rear emerging from the tailgate.

Read Also: 2024 BMW M3 CS to Incorporate No Major Hardware Changes

The M35i has been codenamed U10 by the manufacturer and will also come in a size larger than the X2discontinued by the manufacturer. The upcoming SUV will have a size more or less the same as that of the revamped X1. While the original X2 had a length of 4,360mm long, the new 2024 BMW X2 M35i is expected to be around 4,500m long.

The prototype has a considerably large wheel gap, but that is likely to change in the final model because the spy shots reflected the vehicle using small alloys and winter tires that the manufacturer may change.

BMW X2 M35i Engine Specifications

The engine of the X2 M35i is speculated to be designed on the same lines as that of the standard X1. This means that there will be a wide range of diesel and gasoline powertrain options combined with a completely electric iX2 powertrain.

Read Also: 2024 BMW M3 CS to be Stronger, Lighter and Faster

As the spy shots highlight a range-topping gasoline model, there is a possibility that the compact SUV will have a new engine from BMW. There are talks of the manufacturer working towards the development of an updated B48 engine that renders over 300HP. These engines are being specifically designed keeping the manufacturer’s M Performance compact cars in mind.

Other BMW X2 M35i Details

The BMW X2 M35i will have quad exhausts like any of the manufacturer’s M performance cars. Camouflaged spy shots of the car released a couple of months earlier indicate that the SUV may have swept-back headlights and an almost upright front fascia featuring a mesh grille. These spy shots also reveal a steeply sloping roof, flush-mounted style door handles, wraparound taillights, a vertical lower liftgate, and an angular rear window.

What is the release date for the BMW X2 M35i?

The manufacturer is expected to commence the production of the 2024 BMW X2 M35i as this year draws to a close. If this happens, BMW will make an official debut of its compact SUV with the iDrive 9 platform announced recently in summer or at least in fall.

Image Credits: www.instagram.com/joelre98