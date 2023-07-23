2024 BMW X2 Spotted with a Mesh Grille

German luxury automaker BMW is working on its second-generation 2024 BMW X2, a compact and premium sports activity coupe.

Codenamed U10, the new X2 will undergo a major revamp in design when compared to its outgoing model.

2024 BMW X2 Exteriors

Spy shots of the upcoming BMW X2 were leaked recently with a meshy grille that will be the standard kidney grille in models with higher performance. On other models, the car will sport a conventional kidney grille featuring horizontal slats. The design of the front end is inspired by that of the latest X1.

Read Also: 2024 BMW XM Label Red Configurator Offers Limited Options

The coupe will feature a modified bumper with a trapezoidal-shaped sharper intake that gives it a striking appearance. The headlights will also reflect an update with arrow-shaped sleek DRLs that the manufacturer has deployed in its new 5 series as well as X5 models.

The window frame will feature tapering towards the D pillar and make use of an inverted Hofmeister kink that reminds you of BMW’s X4 design. It will also portray other design elements of the X1 such as the flush door handles and sharp character line.

At the back, the coupe will have a striking roofline with a pronounced sloping roof that is typical of the manufacturer’s even-numbered X models. The car will house two eye-catching C-shaped LEDs for the taillights. The M-Sport variant of the X2 will additionally have a new duck-tailed spoiler below the rear windscreen, a prominent blacked-out bumper and M-styled mirrors for an aggressive and sporty stance.

BMW X2 Engine Specifications

The top M Performance model of the 2024 BMW X2 will house a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine under the hood. This engine will deliver 295 lb-ft. peak torque and 312 HP.

BMW will also offer an all-electric iX2 variant. However, this model will not be available in the United States.

Read Also: 2025 BMW M2 to Deliver 480 PS Output Power

What is the size of the BMW X2?

It is expected that the BMW X2 will have at least the same size as that of the outgoing model. The 2023 model has a length of 172.2 inches, a width of 71.8 inches and a height of 60.1 inches.

What are the color options of the BMW X2?

It is anticipated that the manufacturer will opt for some of the new colors it adopted for the X1 such as Cape York Green and Utah Orange. There is a high possibility that some of the standard colors like Alpine White, Jet Black and Phytonic Blue will also be available.

When will the 2024 BMW X2 be released?

The new BMW X2 will be revealed later this year followed by its production commencing in late 2023. It will be available for sale in 2024.

Image Credits: WILCO BLOK