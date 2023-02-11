2024 BMW X5 and X6 Have Upgraded Electrified Powertrains and Fresh Designs

BMW is working on its 2024 BMW X5 and X6 which are a Sports Activity Vehicle and a Sports Activity Coupe respectively to its luxury segment portfolio.

Both automobiles have undergone a major revamp to their standard specifications by the manufacturer. The changes are reflected both in the exterior and interior of the vehicles.

2024 BMW X5 and X6 Engine Specifications

The BMW X5 and X6 will come with multiple engine options. They will be available with choices of a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, an eight-cylinder petrol engine and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine. All the engine variants will incorporate 48V mild hybrid technology and have an electric motor in the transmission. This motor will generate 147lb-ft torque and 12HP that results in the combustion engine delivering a dynamic and smooth drive combined with high efficiency.

The X5 will have four drive options sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50e, and M60i xDrive. The X6 comes with two drive options xDrive40i and M60i xDrive. The XDrive50ein the BMW X5 will help the driver achieve a speed of 60mph in just 4.6 seconds or an electric-only range of 40 miles. The latest eight-cylinder engine that powers the M60i xDrive in both the BMW X5 and X6 will help to achieve up to 62mph in 4.3 seconds.

BMW X5 and X6 Design

The BMW X5 will have a new design for its front fascia and incorporate the manufacturer’s signature kidney grille and headlights. The kidney grille has a sculpted surface that gives it a visual appeal. The manufacturer will offer support for the kidney grille to be illuminated if needed when a door is opened for six-cylinder variants. The driver will also be able to control the illumination manually through the iDrive menu. The new headlights will have an outline that is marginally narrower than in the predecessor models and can function like turn signal indicators.

The lower intake of the X5 will sport pearl-effect Chrome triangular apertures in its external areas and a new horizontal trim detail. The rear lights also have a new design with fiber-optic light elements for their striking contours. They will portray a horizontal L-shape, reflection and the air breathers on the front panels will also sport a new design.

The BMW X5 will also come in a sports variant with an M-specific design front apron, a dark-shaded inlay rear apron, an M high-gloss Shadowline trim and a trapezoidal tailpipe trim.

The BMW X6 will reflect lesser design changes as against the X5. The X6 will have slim headlights and a high-gloss black subtle rear spoiler. The coupe will also have double bars, high-gloss black M exterior mirror caps, a quad-pipe style exhaust tailpipe trim and an M logo on the kidney grille as part of its new design.

Both the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 headlights will encompass arrow-shaped daytime driving elements that will be directed outwards. They will have a curved display behind a single glass surface and comprises a 14.9-inch control display with touch control functionality and a 12.3-inch information display at the back of the steering wheel. The cars will also have a slew of other new optional features and will be integrated with the manufacturer’s most recent iDrive control/operation system. The control panel on their center consoles has a gear selector lever with a new design and more touch-sensitive surfaces. Both cars can optionally be fitted with multi-contour seats on the front.

What is the price of the BMW X5 and X6?

The BMW X5 and X6 will have different price tags for the X5 and X6 models. The X5 model will have a minimum price of $65,200 for the base model with a sDrive40i engine. At the highest end, the BMW X5M60i xDrive will cost $ 89,300. The BMW X6 will be priced at $73,900 and $93,600 for the xDrive40i and M60i xDrive models. All prices are exclusive of the $995 destination and handling charges.

What is the release date of the BMW X5 and X6?

The manufacturer will launch its upcoming BMW X5 and X6 in March 2023 at The Amelia Concours d’Elegance. Their production will commence in the company’s manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina a month later in April 2023.

What color options are available for the BMW X5 and X6?

The X5 will have a new color option of Marina Bay Blue metallic for the M60i xDrive while the X6 with M60i xDrive will come with a new color of Isle of Man Green metallic. The 2024 BMW X5 and X6 cars will have other metallic color options as well like Frozen Pure Grey, Blue Ridge Mountain, Skyscraper Grey and Brooklyn Grey.

