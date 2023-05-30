2024 BMW X5 and X6 to Have an Inline-Six Diesel Engine with 48-Volt Mild Hybrid Technology

Automobile manufacturer BMW is all set to offer a new diesel engine option for its 2024 BMW X5 and X6 cars in the European market.

This option will not be available for 2024 BMW X5 and X6 models in the United States. This new engine will be known by the name xDrive40d and will be available for cars from the second half of this year in August.

2024 BMW X5 and X6 xDrive40d Engine Specifications

The upcoming xDrive40d diesel engine for the BMW X5 and X6 will be a single twin-scroll turbocharger engine equipped with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. This setup will not only assist in enhancing fuel emissions and efficiency but also play an important role in ensuring a smooth auto start/stop of the cars.

The turbo-diesel 3.0-liter engine will feature revised steel pistons to allow the cars to support high combustion pressures. The engine will also feature new solenoid valve injectors and an improved oil separation process. The new injectors will be capable of delivering extra fuel into the combustion chamber, thereby generating a cumulative pressure of 2,500 bar. The total torque will be 531 lb-ft while the total power will be 352 HP.

Both 2024 BMW X5 and X6 cars will be available only as all-drive variants with an automatic eight-speed transmission.

BMW X5 and X6 Exteriors and Interiors

The midcycle updates of the BMW X5 and X6 reflect some noteworthy changes both on the inside and outside. These changes make the cars visibly different from its predecessors.

The BMW X5 and X6 portray a sleek design with revised external styling. The more prominent and larger grille along with the new headlights and taillights make the cars look more modern and aggressive than before. The two cars support a wide range of color options.

For the interiors, both the BMW cars comprise an updated center console and dashboard, a new digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen.

What is the fuel economy of the 2024 BMW X5 and X6?

The BMW X6 with the new xDrive40d diesel engine will have a very slightly better fuel economy than the BMW X6 with the same engine because of its aerodynamic shape. The BMW X6 will use 8.2 to 7.3 liters of diesel for every 100 kilometers traveled. On the other hand, the BMW X6 will portray a fuel consumption of 8.4 to 7.3 liters of diesel for the same distance covered.

