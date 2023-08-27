2024 BMW X5 Li Debuts in China with Facelift and iDrive 8.5

The 2024 BMW X5 Li made its debut in China with an LCI update to the outgoing elongated high-end SUV.

This debut took place at the recent 2023 Chengdu Motor Show. The updates are majorly the same as those that the manufacturer has opted for the BMW X5.

2024 BMW X5 Li Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming BMW X5 Li has an overall sharper profile than before. The SUV will adopt the matrix adaptive and sharper-looking LED headlights of the X5. These headlights will be slimmer than the existing headlights of the X5 Li by 35mm. It will come with the illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille as standard. The taillights on the back will portray an X motif made of fiber optic light guides.

For the interiors, the X5 Li will support the latest infotainment with the iDrive 8.5 system through a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and will also be equipped with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. In the Chinese market, the car will sport a panoramic glass sunroof as standard, a smartphone tray with inductive charging and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Additionally, the luxury SUV will offer support for additional features outside and inside such as 21-inch wheels, an extended glossy black M Shadowline trim, an anthracite headliner, M-branded seatbelts and ventilated seats.

BMW X5 Li Engine Specifications

The facelifted 2024 BMW X5 Li will come with two options for the engine. Both turbo engines feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and will be mildly hybrid in nature. One option will be a four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine while the other engine will be an inline-six 3.0-liter engine.

The xDrive 30 Li engine will deliver 258 HP output power and 295 lb-ft. torque. The car will depict a sprint time of 7.2 seconds to travel from 0mph to 62mph. On the other hand, the more powerful xDrive40Li will deliver 380 HP output power and 383 lb-ft. torque and have a lower sprint time of 5.5 seconds for the same distance.

What is the wheelbase of the BMW X5 Li?

The BMW X5 Li will have a large wheelbase of 3,105mm. This will make the wheelbase of the SUV the same as that of the manufacturer’s BMW X7 and XM models.

What are the color options of the BMW X5 Li?

The color palette of the BMW X5 Li has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. However, according to official images, Frozen Pure Grey Metallic is likely to be one option. If this is true, Chinese customers will be able to avail of matte paint for the first time for the model.

When will the 2024 BMW X5 Li be launched?

The BMW X5 Li is scheduled for a launch in September. Production of the SUV will be undertaken in Shenyang at BMW Brilliance’s Dadong factory.