2024 BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M Competition to Feature Revised Styling

The German luxury automaker BMW is working on its high performance 2024 BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M Competition SUVs that is expected to commence production in April for a summer release after making their debut at Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

The earlier X5 M and X6 M models offered the Competition package as an option. This is soon after the release of the manufacturer’s updated X5 and X6 SUVs with better-driving assistance features and a more powerful engine.

2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Exteriors and Interiors

In the exteriors department, the upcoming Competition SUVs will portray a revised front end when compared to their predecessors. Both the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition cars will have a black X-shaped design integrated in the front kidney grille and is surrounded by the same bodywork as in the earlier models. The X6 M Competition will additionally sport a black spoiler lip on the apron on its front for aerodynamics optimization that makes it appear to have lower ground clearance than the X5 M Competition.

The headlights will be narrower by 1.5 inches than their predecessors in both vehicles. The DRL elements will also sport an arrow shape. At the back, the vehicles will sport a diffuser between the twin exhausts of four inches in diameter. The cars will also have a new X motif on their taillights, several dampers, a tunnel bridge, and more thrust arms on top of their exhaust pipes. The oil sump will have more capacity and new catalytic converters to lower emissions. The M xDrive will power all four wheels at a time.

On the inside, the 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition SUVs will have a curved display with carbon fiber trim on all sides and oriented towards the driver. The cars will also have gearshift paddles made of carbon fiber on their steering wheels and an ambient color-programmable light bar. The Merino leather upholstery will be available in six color choices with an Ivory White/Atlas Gray combo being one of them.

BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Engine Specifications

The X5 M and X6 M Competition models will have a twin-turbocharged V-8 4.4-liter engine like the earlier counterparts. However, they have undergone several changes to make them more efficient and responsive. Although there is no change to the peak output, the engine will be backed up by a 48-volt hybrid system and an electric motor that generates 148 pound-feet and 12HP. Moreover, the 48-volt system also functions like a starter generator.

The transmissions will feature new gear ratios and better cooling components. The first three gears will also be shorter. Both SUVs are expected to accelerate from 0mph to 60mph in 3.7 seconds.

What is the price of the BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Engine SUVs?

The BMW X5 M Competition will be available at a slightly lesser price tag than the BMW X6 M Competition. The former SUV will have a starting price of $123,295 while the starting price of the latter SUV will be $128,195.

What color options will be available for the X5 M and X6 M Competition?

The 2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition will come in three new metallic shades of Frozen Pure Grey, Isle of Man Green, and Brooklyn Grey. They will also have some of the colors of their predecessors for all their models.