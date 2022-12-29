2024 BMW X5 Spy Photos Leaked – Everything You Need to Know

The luxury car manufacturer BMW is planning for a mid-cycle refresh and camouflage spy photos of the 2024 BMW X5 have already been released in this regard.

Even as the manufacturer is working on the transition to electric vehicles, the spy photos highlight only very few exterior updates of the upcoming 2024 BMW X5 LCI car. Although there are no visual details about the interior, it can be expected that there will be a few noteworthy updates to the interior of the BMW X5.

2024 BMW X5 Spy Photos

The spy photos of the BMW X5 indicate that there is not much change on the exterior sides of the car. The headlights of the X5 LCI appear to be sportier and slimmer than the replacing model which gives it a more modern look without many changes. The spy photos reveal only part of the LED light design and do not give much clarity as to how exactly the tail lights would appear. They are expected to be more massaged with more 3D geometry like what the car sports in its X3 LCI model.

The lower bumper of the new BMW X5 2024 appears to be lower than the previous model and features a new design for the venting and lower grille. The kidney grille appears to have been tweaked a little, although there seems to be not much difference in its shape and size.

2024 BMW X5 Interior

It is very likely that the manufacturer will incorporate its most recent iDrive 8 interface which is a replacement for the earlier iDrive 7 in the BMW X5. The iDrive 8 sports a primary touchscreen-activated infotainment. In other words, screen-based and digital controls take the place of physical controls. The inner screens are also larger and more prominent.

While the iDrive 8 sports an overall excellent UI and graphics along with a much better gauge screen, the touch-based functionality of the controls fails to perform as well as expected.

2024 BMW X5 Release Date

The 2024 BMW X5 LCI is slated to hit the market only as part of the manufacturer’s 2024 line of offerings. Hence, we can expect a complete revelation of all the features of the car in 2023.

Will BMW X5 Refresh in the year 2024?

Yes, we do know that the X5 refresh is on its way for the model year 2024. At some point in 2023, we can expect a reveal of this model. It’s expected to be a major refresh for the car.

Which BMW X5 Years to Avoid?

Not all BMW X5 cars are created alike. There are some differences like pricing or features and the cars offer value and reliability depending on the specs offered. However, some BMW X5 years have been found to face issues when it comes to the reliability of the car. So the BMW X5 years to avoid are:

2001 BMW X5 (engine problems)

2008 BMW X5 (water leak in the interior, coolant pump failure problems)

2009 BMW X5 (light problems)

2011 BMW X5 (engine oil and engine overheating problems)

2012 BMW X5 (engine overheating problems)

2013 BMW X5 (engine overheating problems)

2014 BMW X5 (body integrity issues)

Upcoming 2024 BMW Series Cars

Apart from the X5 series, there are many more BMW cars in store for next year like the 2024 BMW X6, 2024 BMW X7, 2024 BMW 8 series, 2024 BMW 5 series, 2024 BMW X5 45e, and so on.

Image credits: Autoblog