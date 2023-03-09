2024 BMW X6 M Competition Arrives in Frozen Pure Gray Color to Amelia

The 2024 BMW X6 M Competition made its entry recently in Amelia in an impressive Frozen Pure Gray color.

This is just the right vehicle from the German luxury automaker BMW for car buffs who would like to enjoy owning a high-performance crossover.

2024 BMW X6 M Competition Front Fascia and Engine

The X6 M Competition is highlighted by a new fascia on the front. The headlights have a more slender profile and are designed with LED daytime running lights. The signal lights also appear different with their new externally pointing arrows-like design. This new design makes them less wide by half an inch while being narrower and darker at the same time.

The grille also sports a new look with a shark nose-like look and horizontal slats. The air intakes are also larger than before. On the back side, the vertical reflectors are positioned lower than before. The diffuser has black chrome quad exhaust tips with four inches diameter.

Under the hood, the 2024 BMW X6 M Competition sports an S68 twin-turbo V84.4-liter engine with 617 horsepower as well as 553 pound-feet torque. The engine is capable of rendering impressive power and acceleration, which is why the manufacturer is using the same engine in its upcoming BMW M5. The engine renders full torque between 1,800 and 5,800rpm while it produces maximum horsepower at 6,000rpm.

Curved Display and iDrive 8

The BMW X6 M Competition incorporates a large curved display comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The center console is powered by the manufacturer’s latest iDrive 8 technology that also implements most of the controls of the car in the center display. There are no physical switches and buttons.

The air vents in the center are thinner than in the predecessor cars. The dashboard on the passenger’s side is equipped with an ambient light bar featuring a noticeable M logo. The gearshift paddles have also undergone a change and are made of carbon fiber. Customers can take their pick of one of six color options for the full Merino leather upholstery or choose one of the two available colors for the extended Merino leather upholstery.

What is the price of the BMW X6 M Competition?

BMW has fixed a starting price of $127,200 for its Competition model. This price is exclusive of the $995 destination and handling charges. The price tag makes the X6 M Competition costlier than the current model with the Competition package by $4,200.

What color options are available for the BMW X6 M Competition?

The 2024 BMW X6 M Competition will have three new metallic color options apart from some of the existing colors for the Competition car. Apart from the Frozen Pure Grey color, the other two metallic colors are Brooklyn Grey and Isle of Man Green. Customers can also pay an extra fee and choose a color from close to 50 other different colors.

Image Credits: BMWBlog