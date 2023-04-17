2024 BMW XM 50e Revealed with Plug-In Hybrid 469 HP Motor

German automaker BMW introduced the 2024 BMW XM 50e to its XM portfolio soon after it added the BMW Label Red.

The manufacturer debuted the XM 50e silently through a YouTube video as an entry-level SUV that is expected to sport a price lesser than that of the Label Red and be available in over 50 individual colors.

When the SUV moves at a slow speed, the front and rear wheels will move in opposite directions for more agility in restricted spaces. On the other hand, all wheels move in the same direction which increases the stability of the XM 50e.

2024 BMW XM 50e Engine Specifications

The BMW SUV is expected to have a plug-in hybrid motor under its hood along with a twin-turbo inline six-cylinder 3-liter engine and will offer support for an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission that renders power to all four wheels.

Read Also: 2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible LCI Spotted Testing in Public

The engine will deliver 469 HP and 516 lb-ft. of torque. This will make the SUV less powerful than the 7 series M760e hybrid sedan with the same engine. The SUV is speculated sprint from 0mph to 62mph in a span of 5.1 seconds. It will have the same all-electric range as any other XM model and ranges from 47 to 51 miles on the WLTP cycle.

BMW XM 50e Exteriors and Interiors

The BMW XM 50e is slated to house illuminated M kidney grilles on the outside along with black exterior accents, silver-etched M logos and the standard M Performance 23-inch wheels. The side skirts, wheels and wheel arches as well as the middle section of the front fascia are likely to have a black contrasting paint.

Inside the SUV, the 2024 BMW XM 50e will have a spacious cabin with the manufacturer’s high-class fixtures and fittings like the sculpted and illuminated headliner that is typical of any XM model. The SUV is also expected to incorporate rear-wheel driving and the manufacturer’s Adaptive M suspension with active stabilizers and electronically controlled shock absorbers.

Read Also: 2024 BMW iX2 to be Released along with the New BMW X2

Will the BMW XM 50e be available in the United States?

The manufacturer is not likely to offer the BMW XM 50e locally in North America. The SUV will be available for sale in China. The XM 50e production will commence in August alongside the upcoming BMW XM Label Red.

What is the price of the BMW XM 50e?

The manufacturer has not mentioned any price for the 2024 BMW XM 50e. According to talks doing the rounds, the SUV is likely to be associated with a price tag of around $160,000.

Image Credits: BMWBLOG