2024 BMW XM Label Red Configurator Offers Limited Options

The German-based luxury carmaker BMW made its 2024 BMW XM Label Red available for pre-orders last month.

Following this, the manufacturer has included a configurator in its customer-oriented website for interested buyers to check out the specifications of the luxury crossover that will render high performance. However, the manufacturer has only limited specifications to offer.

2024 BMW XM Label Red Configurator Options

The XM Label Red configurator helps prospective buyers opt for the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround system priced at $3,400. This allows the car to incorporate fully active amplification channels, diamond dome tweeters and QuantumLogic surround/dynamic sound equalizing.

The configurator will also allow interested buyers to opt for the $2,500 worth M Driver’s Package. This will help to increase the existing top speed of the car.

Finally, the configurator offers a choice of five BMW Ultimate Care+ bundles ranging from $850 to $6,649. The most expensive bundle delivers extended transferable replacement and coverage of wear-and-tear for items for 89,000 miles and an extra four years which gives you a total coverage of 125,000 miles or seven years.

BMW XM Label Red Exteriors and Interiors

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red will come with 22-inch bi-color double-spoke M Light Alloy wheels as standard. Customers will alternatively be able to opt for 23-inch star-spoke M Light Alloy wheels. BMW is opting for its standard Fiona red and black upholstery for the inside of the crossover. The car will also incorporate the manufacturer’s carbon fiber M signature.

BMW XM Label Red Engine Specifications

The BMW XM Label Red will house a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid system. The engine will deliver a maximum of 738 lb-ft. torque and 738 HP output. This is 94 HP and 74 lb-ft. torque more than that of the standard FM.

What are the color options of the BMW XM Label Red?

The BMW XM Label Red will support 11 color options for the exteriors such as Brooklyn Grey, Frozen Tulum Blue Metallic and Melbourne Red Metallic for its exteriors without an additional premium.

When will the BMW XM Label Red be released?

The BMW XM Label Red will begin in August at the manufacturer’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The crossover will be available at dealerships soon after with an overall count of only 500 numbers.

What is the price of the 2024 BMW XM Label Red?

The BMW XM Label Red will have a starting price tag of $185,000 including the destination charges. With all the configurator options selected, the price will get scaled to around $198,544.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ