2024 BMW XM Label Red is BMW’s Most Powerful Car with 738HP

The German-based luxury automaker recently unveiled the 2024 BMW XM Label Red a few days ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show.

The hybrid SUV is touted as the most powerful M-badged model from the manufacturer.

2024 BMW XM Label Red Exteriors and Interiors

BMW has gone a step ahead to make the sporty SUV look different from its usual XM. On the outside, the manufacturer has liberally used accents in its Toronto Red color around the huge kidney grille and wheels as well as on the sides. The car will have 23-inch wheels as standard that can be substituted with 22-inch wheels if needed. The XM Label Red will have different standard color options based on the market. However, according to BMW there will be only one solid color, eight metallic colors and one frozen color as standard. The manufacturer will additionally offer more than 50 individual colors for no extra fee.

With respect to the interiors of the 2024 BMW XM Label Red, the cabin will also sport red accents. The dash will also feature an accent strip with blue and red accents and a carbon fiber satin effect finish. The SUV will incorporate rear-wheel steering, active roll bars, adaptive dampers and most of the driver-assist features found in XM models. The Highway Assistant feature will support hands-free driving on limited-access highways at a maximum speed of 85 mph. There will additionally be a Harman Kardon stereo system, a three-dimensional headliner, and a head-up display apart from various M-specific controls.

BMW XM Label Red Engine Specifications

The XM Label Red will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel drive. Under the hood, the SUV will house a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission along with an electric motor packed between them. There will also be a 19.2kWh battery. The car will have a combined system output of 738 lb-ft. torque and 738 HP. The battery will charge from 0% to 100% in a little more than three hours.

The Label Red will move from 0mph to 60mph in just 3.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph or 175mph based on the M Driver package. With the electric motor, the SUV will achieve 87mph while the battery-only range is expected to be 30 miles.

When will the BMW XM Label Red be released?

The BMW XM Label Red is expected to reach showrooms during Fall. The manufacturer is planning to commence the production of its SUV in its plant based in Spartanburg, South Carolina in August 2023.

What is the price of the BMW XM Label Red?

The exact price of the 2024 BMW XM Label Red will be known only as the market launch date draws closer. However, according to hints dropped earlier by the manufacturer, the SUV is likely to have a starting price of $185,995.

