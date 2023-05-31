2024 Cadillac CT6 Launched with a New Design and a 33-Inch Screen

Automaker General Motors just recently took the wraps off its 2024 Cadillac CT6 in China.

Interestingly, this car is not only big and luxurious but also the manufacturer’s flagship sedan in the country. The sedan has an overall length of 205.6 inches, a height of slightly less than 58 inches and a width of 74.4 inches. It is available in four trim variants of Platinum, Premium Luxury, Luxury and Base.

2024 Cadillac CT6 Exteriors and Interiors

There is not much information regarding the exteriors of the new sedan. The back of the car reminds you of the CT5 or even the older CT6 models. However, the rear appears to stand out elegant and long with multiple chrome accents at its exhaust tips, surrounding the glasshouse and in between the taillights. The back also sports a stop light mounted high at the center.

The grille on the front is surrounded by slim DRLs and portrays a parametric pattern on its mesh. The vertical LED headlights appear exactly the same as that of the taillamps whilst the 2024 Cadillac CT6 incorporates a swinging gesture for the revised horizontal turn signals.

For the interiors, the sedan is equipped with a 33-inch curved display with 9K resolution. The cabin sports semi-aniline Nappa leather upholstery in one of three interior color themes with quilting, contrast stitching and perforations. The trim elements portray an open-pore style dark ash wood color along with a tambour door. There are also a few knurled metal accents.

The sedan comes with the manufacturer’s customary AKG sound system with stainless steel covers and a brushed dark-tinted finish and bright chrome accents to uplift the ambiance. The user will be able to choose from 26 colors for the interior lighting system.

Cadillac CT6 Engine Specifications

The Cadillac comes with a Super Cruise mode for drivers to have a fun and memorable experience when driving their sedan. It sports an MRC 4.0 magnetic suspension and features a 50:50 weight distribution. There is only one engine option and that is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine delivers a power output of 233 HP.

The power transmission takes place exclusively to the wheels at the back via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The sedan is equipped with Brembo brakes featuring four-piston calipers for stopping action.

What is the price of the Cadillac CT6?

The Cadillac CT6 has a price of approximately $50,850 for the Base trim. On the other hand, the most expensive Platinum trim costs close to $66,400.

What color options are available for the 2024 Cadillac CT6?

The Cadillac CT6 is available in a plethora of color options. The CT6 supports the existing popular Crystal Gray, Obsidian Black and Alaska White colors whilst adding the two new colors Interstellar Blue and Manhattan Gray to its color portfolio.