2024 Cadillac Escalade to Get the Luxury of the Celestiq

Automaker General Motors is working on a refresh for its upcoming 2024 Cadillac Escalade.

According to a GM Authority report, the facelifted Escalade SUV will borrow some of its features from the manufacturer’s Celestiq. There will be mild revisions to the rear and front fascias, interior and the powertrain.

2024 Cadillac Escalade Interior Display Screen

The new sedan will house the same 55-inch full-width infotainment screen of the Celestiq. The car will have an advanced HD display with two separate screens enclosed under a single glass pane. The display on the driver’s side has a pixel density matching that of an 8K screen and highlights information related to the vehicle. On the other hand, the screen on the passenger side will allow the person sitting near the driver to use the Internet, control the media functions and do more.

Apart from the screen, the Cadillac Escalade is also slated to be equipped with a restyled center console and also incorporate plusher materials for the interiors.

Cadillac Escalade Engine Specifications

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade will support two of the three powertrains of the 2023 model to the upcoming SUV without any changes. One of these engines will be a 6.2-liter V8L87 gasoline engine that supports natural aspiration and is capable of rendering 420 HP and 460 lb-ft torque. The other engine will be a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 LT4 delivering 682 HP and 653 ln-ft torque. There will be a third engine option of an updated 3.0-liter I6 LZ0 Duramax engine producing 305 HP and 495 lb-ft. torque.

All three engine options will be linked to the manufacturer’s 10-speed automatic transmission system.

When will the Cadillac Escalade be released?

The Cadillac Escalade is expected to be released sometime in September 2023. According to current resources, the SUV is likely to be a Fall release in the United States.

What is the price of the Cadillac Escalade?

The Cadillac Escalade has an estimated starting price of $82,000. This is the anticipated price for the base model or the Luxury trim variant. The prices are likely to be higher for the other trim models.

How many trim levels are available for the 2024 Cadillac Escalade?

The Cadillac Escalade will be available in six trim levels. These will be the Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport, Sport Premium and V.