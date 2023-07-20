2024 Cadillac Optiq is an Affordable SUV with Lyriq Inspired Styling

Images of the all-electric 2024 Cadillac Optiq from General Motors were leaked recently in China ahead of its reveal date.

This is the second battery-powered crossover from the manufacturer to date. It is yet to be known whether the car will be introduced in the United States although a similar prototype was recently spotted in the country.

2024 Cadillac Optiq Exteriors

The exteriors of the upcoming Cadillac Optiq are majorly inspired by the manufacturer’s bigger Lyriq. The side profile is similar to that of the XT5 as well as XT6 SUVs. The crossover will be equipped with the manufacturer’s L-shaped headlights that extend into the bumper. The front fascia will incorporate prominent cladding with black paint on its bottom part plus faux air vents.

The doors will incorporate flush-fitting handles and a chrome flourish shaped like a hockey stick on the lower edge. The crossover will additionally encompass black wheel arch cladding that gives it a rugged look.

At the rear, the car will feature droopy LED taillights along with other styling elements. The rear windscreen will have slim light strips on each side like the Lyriq.

Cadillac Optiq Engine Specifications

The new 2024 Cadillac Optiq is slated to come with two engine options in China. Both options will however rely on a single electric motor to support their operation. The base model will produce 201 HP output power. On the other hand, the more powerful version will render 241 HP.

The crossover will incorporate a lithium-ion battery pack that is sourced from CATL and SAIC. There is no information about the size of the battery and its charging capabilities as of now.

Although the range and acceleration statistics are not known at the moment, the Cadillac Optiq will have a top speed of 112 mph or 180 km/h. However, it is slated that the range will be around 300 miles.

When will the Cadillac Optiq be released?

The fully electric Cadillac Optiq is anticipated to be ready for sale in China towards the end of 2023 or the beginning of the next year. The manufacturer will assemble the SUV at its SAIC plant in Wuhan.

What is the price of the Cadillac Optiq?

The Cadillac Optiq is expected to have a starting price of $42,000. This is likely to be the price of the base model. There is no information on the price of the more powerful model.

What is the size of the 2024 Cadillac Optiq?

According to the statistics listed in the spec sheet from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China, the Cadillac Optiq has a length of 189.8 inches, a width of 75.3 inches and a height of 64.3 inches. The SUV will have a wheelbase of 116.3 inches.