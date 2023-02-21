2024 Cadillac XT4 to Feature New Interiors and Exteriors

Cadillac is working on a major revamp of its upcoming 2024 Cadillac XT4.

The XT4 is touted as the manufacturer’s smallest crossover ever since it was first launched in 2019 and last updated in 2022. The new changes are sure to give the SUV a completely refreshed look and feel. According to Lizzy Dinnella, Assistant Marketing Manager, the car is targeted at youths who reside in urban areas and want to own a vehicle with the features of an SUV at an affordable price.

2024 Cadillac XT4 Interiors and Exteriors

On the exterior front, the Cadillac XT4 has very few changes to offer. The crossover vehicle will have new vertical lighting that is very much like that of the Lyriq. The grill in front is will have a dynamic parametric pattern. There will also be various finish options for the three Sport, Premium Luxury and Luxury trims. The car will also have different wheel options from 18 inches to 20 inches.

When it comes to the interiors, there are many more promising changes that can be expected. One of them is the incorporation of a gigantic 33-inch curved LED color touchscreen. This is truly a big size over the present eight-inch display. The display will have a 9K resolution and support advanced features like 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, Amazon Alexa, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 has a different finish for each trim. The Luxury trim will support laser etching and a piano black trim while the Premium Luxury trim will feature a wood or aluminum trim based on the color combination. On the other hand, the Sport trim will offer a genuine wood or carbon fiber trim that is once again color dependent.

Cadillac XT4 Engine Specifications

The engine of the XT4 is not likely to undergo any change. The crossover SUV will have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 258 lb-ft. torque and 235HP output. The power will be delivered to a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The car will also offer support for active fuel management and the Sport trim option has an additional active sport suspension for an enhanced handling and ride experience.

What driving assistant features will be available in the Cadillac XT4?

The Cadillac XT4 will feature a horde of driving assistant or safety features. The SUV will support blind zone steering and lane keep assist, second row seatbelt indicator, rear cross traffic, bicyclist and front pedestrian braking and following distance indicator as some standard safety features in all models.

The Sport and Premium Luxury trims will offer support for additional safety measures with an Active Safety Package that can be availed separately.

What colors will the Cadillac XT4 be available in?

The exterior color options for the XT4 have not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. However, there will be three new metallic color options of Deep Sea Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic and Emerald Lake Metallic.

When will the Cadillac XT4 be released?

The manufacturer will start the production of its 2024 Cadillac XT4 in April in Kansas at its Fairfax assembly plant. The pricing is estimated to be between $38,000 and $43,000 although the actual price is speculated to be revealed in March before the crossover SUV becomes available for sale in summer.

