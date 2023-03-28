2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Will Have a Carbon Fiber Body

A video of the upcoming 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 racecar was posted by Jim Farley, CEO of Ford after the recent public Ford Performance shakedown at the Serbing International Raceway in Florida.

The car is being developed by Ford Performance in association with Multimatic Motorsports and is still in the testing phase.

2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Body Details

The new Ford Mustang GT3 will sport a wide body made of carbon fiber. The car will also have wider tracks in the front and rear for increased stability along with a top-hung rear wing. The rear wing design will help the vehicle achieve immense downforce when it moves at a high speed.

The vehicle will feature a huge diffuser at the back while the large tires will be wrapped by fenders with vents. On the front, the rear glass will be flanked by repositioned rear vents. The car will also house large heat extractors.

It is speculated that the GT3 will incorporate many upgrades from the customer-racing Dark Horse S and R variants from the manufacturer. These upgrades will enhance the structural rigidity of the racecar and are expected to include strategic seam welding, a fuel cell and an FIA-certified safety cage.

Ford Mustang GT3 Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has yet to make a public announcement regarding the under-the-hood engine specifications of its upcoming car. However, it is known that there will indeed be a variation from the Mustang Dark Horse on the roads right now.

While the Dark Horse has a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 is likely to have a slightly bigger engine. The racecar will sport the same Coyote V8 engine, but this time around, it will be a 5.8-liter engine. The vehicle will portray a double wishbone suspension of unequal length at the front as well as the rear of the vehicle. The car will additionally incorporate a transaxle gearbox mounted on the rear.

How much will the Ford Mustang GT3 cost?

The Ford Mustang GT3 is expected to have a starting price tag of about $41,000. This will make the racecar more expensive than its predecessor by nearly $3,000. However, the manufacturer remains tight-lipped on what price it has for the car.

When will the Ford Mustang GT3 be released?

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 will be homologated in the third quarter of 2023. This will be followed by the racing debut of the car at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024.