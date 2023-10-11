2024 Honda Passport to Feature Major Changes to the TrailSport Trim

Automaker Honda is working on offering more style and comfort with its 2024 Honda Passport compared to the earlier Passport models.

The TrailSport trim of the midsize SUV will be even more rugged while the popular Elite trim model will be replaced by a Black Edition.

2024 Honda Passport Exteriors and Interiors

All upcoming Honda Passport models will feature LED headlights, rear privacy glass, a power tailgate and a one-touch power moonroof.

The TrailSport trim will have 18-inch wheels, Pewter painted headlights and power-folding mirrors for easy navigation through narrow trails. The windshield will have a heated portion that helps to prevent the wipers from getting stuck in very cold conditions. This model will also feature soft springs, in the front and back, revised damper valving and a solid and stiffer anti-roll bar for more driving comfort.

The Black Edition will encompass 20-inch alloy wheels with a black painted finish and a black grille. This car will also depict the black treatment on the fog light accents, the door handles as well as the headlights, window, badges, mirrors and side trims.

For the interiors, the major changes will be a larger storage bin and a new center console. All models will have an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The TrailSport models will have orange contrast stitching on the seats with the logo on all-season rubberized floor mats and the word TrailSport embroidered on the headrests. There will also be a USB-C charging facility in the front and the back.

The interiors of the Black Edition will feature perforated leather with red accent stitching on the door panels, steering wheel and seats. The front seats will be heated and ventilated while the rear seats will be heated. There will be red accent lighting throughout the dashboard, center console and doors.

All upcoming Honda Passport models will be powered by a 3.5-liter V6 gas engine that delivers 280HP output power. They will also be available as all-wheel drive SUVs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system will transfer up to 70% torque to the back wheels.

The car is expected to deliver 19 miles per gallon for city driving as well as 24 miles per gallon on the highway. The combined distance is anticipated to be 21 miles per gallon.

What are the colors of the Honda Passport?

The TrailSport model will have a Diffused Sky Blue color that will be applicable to only this model apart from other colors. The Black Edition will come in four colors of Radiant Red, Platinum White, Sonic Gray and Crystal Black Pearl.

What is the size of the Honda Passport?

The new Honda Passport is slated to be of the same size as the outgoing model. The 2023 model is 189.1 inches long, 78.6 inches wide and 72.2 inches high and has a ground clearance of 110.9 inches.

When will the 2024 Honda Passport come out?

The Honda Passport is scheduled to be released this Fall. It will start appearing at dealerships during this time.