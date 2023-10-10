2024 Honda Prologue Revealed with 300-Mile EV Range

Automaker Honda is working on the launch of its first electric SUV, the 2024 Honda Prologue.

The SUV will be offered by Honda as a joint venture with General Motors. The car will be available in three trims comprising EX, Touring and Elite.

2024 Honda Prologue Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Honda Prologue looks very much like a Honda from the outside when compared to the outside with smooth exterior surfaces. The car will be equipped with 21-inch wheels. At the back, the standard Honda badge will be replaced by a new retro-style brand lettering spelling out the word Honda.

The car will have an attractive appearance on the inside with a simple layout and a limited mix of materials. The panoramic roof will depict a slanting roofline that results in limited headroom for rear-seat passengers. However, there will be ample legroom in both the front and the back. The dash will house physical knobs and buttons and there will be a center console with large cup holders and a column-mounted shifter. All three trims will house a horizontal 11.3-inch HD touchscreen for infotainment and an 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster along with other standard safety features. The touchscreen will incorporate multiple Google software and support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Honda Prologue Engine Specifications

The five-seater 2024 Honda Prologue will ride on GM’s BEV3 platform and Ultium drive technology. Under the hood, the car will have a dual motor setup or a single motor and an 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The battery can be charged using a DC fast charger at 155kW maximum rate.

The single-motor SUV will arrive as a front-wheel drive model with close to 300 miles driving range. On the other hand, the dual motor car will be an all-wheel drive and have a lower range of 280 miles. The dual-motor powertrain will help the SUV deliver 288 HP and 333 lb-ft. torque.

What is the size of the Honda Prologue?

The Honda Prologue has a length of 192 inches, a width of 78.3 inches and a height of 64.7 inches. The length of the SUV makes it taller than the manufacturer’s compact CR-V sedan and midsize Passport by seven and three inches respectively.

What is the price of the Honda Prologue?

Honda is yet to give any details about the pricing of the SUV. However, it is expected that the base EX trim will have a price tag of $48,000. The higher-end Touring and Elite trims are slated to be priced at around $55,000 and $58,000 respectively.

What is the release date of the 2024 Honda Prologue?

The Honda Prologue will be available for preorder towards the end of 2023. This will be followed by the arrival of the SUV at dealerships for sale in early 2024.