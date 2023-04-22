2024 Hyundai Elantra N Sports a Revised Look

Automaker Hyundai revealed the revised styling of its 2024 Hyundai Elantra N recently through a YouTube video and an Instagram post on Tuesday.

They indicate the changes incorporated both inside and outside the car with most of the external changes being reflected in the front as against the back.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming compact sports sedan has a revised nose styling that bears a close resemblance to the one in the 2024 Sonata. The grille has undergone a change and is no longer black like before. It is smaller in size than the grille of the previous model. The car also appears to have a revised front fascia and a bigger lower air intake.

The headlights of the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N have also been given a new shape and are slimmer than before. Unlike the earlier Elantra models, the larger outboard air intakes in the new sedan feature no visual separation from the grille. There are two options for the 19-inch wheels. One design is a 10-spoke design that is black in color. The second design is a silver five-spoke set surrounded by a circular motif.

The manufacturer has released no videos or photos giving an insight into the interiors of the Hyundai Elantra N. However, the possibility of Hyundai opting for new trim options and infotainment upgrades cannot be completely ruled out.

Hyundai Elantra N Engine Specifications

Hyundai is not likely to make major under-the-hood changes to the engine in the new Hyundai Elantra N. There is a good possibility that the sedan will be equipped with a 2-liter four-cylinder turbo engine like its predecessor that delivers 392 Nm torque and 286 HP. There are expectations that the sedan will continue to deliver a standard six-speed manual transmission. It is also hoped that the car will offer a dual clutch seven-speed automatic transmission as an option.

When will the Hyundai Elantra N be released?

The Hyundai Elantra will mark its arrival in North America later this year. The sedan will also be available as the i30 Sedan N in Australia and the Avante N in Korea.

What is the price of the Hyundai Elantra N?

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is slated to come with a starting price tag of $36,000. This will make the sedan costlier than its earlier model priced currently at $34,015 by about a couple of thousands of dollars.