2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to Feature a Bigger Battery than the Ioniq 5

Automaker Hyundai recently debuted its upcoming 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The car is the manufacturer’s sporty counterpart of the Ioniq 5 and also its first electric performance model. Needless to say, the sportier version will encompass more power, a stiffer body, a bigger battery, stiffer suspension and larger brakes.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Exteriors and Interiors

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will feature updated N flourishes and contrasting black trim. The car will also include an N Mask graphic fascia equipped with a functional mesh, active air flaps in front for effective brake cooling and an air curtain. There will also be a lip spoiler with a new Luminous Orange strip accent covering the broad instance of the car. The headlights will sport a thin profile with a U-shaped design.

At the rear, the Ioniq 5 N will sport a wing-type spoiler with an integrated triangular N-only triangular brake light. The taillights also have a slim profile with two rectangles on either side. There will also be a black bumper with checkered flag reflectors. The car will additionally have 21-inch forged aluminum wheels and orange brake calipers that can be seen through the geometric design.

For the interiors, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will have two exterior speakers and eight internal speakers to produce three diverse sound themes. The sounds will be activated by throttle input. The footrest will offer support for spirited driving while the center console will be equipped with shin supports and knee consoles. The bucket-style seats will be positioned lower than in the Ioniq 5. There will be two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment with N-specific graphics and the infotainment cluster.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Engine Specifications

The new 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will house an all-wheel drive powertrain and two motors under the hood. This setup will help the car deliver 600 HP and 546 lb-ft. torque on a continuous basis as well as 641 HP and 568 lb-ft. torque in 10-second bursts by implementing the N Grin Boost function. The launch control function will offer three adjustment levels that help the car race from 0mph to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds and achieve 162mph top speed.

The car will house a massive 84kWh battery pack that is way bigger than the 77.4kWh battery pack of the Ioniq 5. There will be four-piston calipers and 15.7-inch rotors in the front while the back of the car will encompass 14.2-inch rotors with single-piston calipers.

What are the color options of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will have various color options for its exteriors. These include Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray, Cyber Gray Metallic, Soultronic Orange Pearl and Gravity Gold Matte as well as matte and metallic Performance Blue and Atlas White.

What is the size of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?

The upcoming Ioniq 5 N will be three inches longer than the Ioniq 5 and a little lesser than two inches wider than the Ioniq 5 at its bottom. The car will have an overall length of 185.6 inches, a width of 76.4 inches, and a height of 62.4 inches. The wheelbase will be the same for both Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N and stand at 118.1 inches.

When will the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N be coming out?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is slated to have a release not very far off. In all likelihood, the car will arrive before the year 2023 draws to a close as a 2024 model. Although the manufacturer has revealed nothing about the price, it is presumed that the starting price will be around $63,000.