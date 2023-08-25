2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Production Commenced in Europe

South Korean automaker Hyundai has begun the production of its 2024 Hyundai Kona electric variant in its Nosovice plant in Czechia.

The SUV will be delivered in 42 countries across the globe with the primary focus on the European markets. The plant will also manufacture a right-hand drive version of the car for Cyprus, Ireland and the UK.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming electric SUV will portray a major improvement in terms of finish and fit over the outgoing model. It will sport an aerodynamic profile with sleek lines running across its length. The car will encompass wide-spanning electric LED headlights in front while the rear end will feature chunky headlights and a gate-spanning reflector.

Inside the car, the manufacturer will incorporate a horizontal floating center pad and ambient lighting. The SUV will also have a flat floor and comprise two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and vehicle information. There will additionally be a Harman Kardon sound system and Bluelink-connected car services.

Hyundai Kona Electric Powertrain and Battery Options

The 2024 Hyundai Kona will be offered as a front-wheel drive SUV and support two single motors and two different battery capacities. The batteries will be manufactured at LG Energy Solution’s plant based in Wroclaw, Poland.

The base model of the electric SUV will house a 154 HP electric motor and a 48.4kWh battery pack. This variant will deliver a WLTP range of 234 miles. On the other hand, the more powerful model will come with a 215 HP electric motor and a 114.6kW battery. This advanced model will have a longer WLTP range of 319 miles.

What is the price of the Hyundai Kona Electric?

The price of the base electric Hyundai Kona Electric model is slated to be around $44,510. The price of the more powerful model is yet to be known at the moment.

What are the color options of the Hyundai Kona Electric?

The Hyundai Kona is expected to come in red, white, yellow, light blue and grey color options. There is a possibility of dark blue and black also being added to the color portfolio.

What is the size of the Hyundai Kona Electric?

The electric variant of the Hyundai Kona has an overall length of 171.5 inches. The SUV will be 62.2 inches high without roof rails and on 17-inch tires and 71.9 inches wide.

When will the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric be released in the United States?

The Hyundai Kona is anticipated to mark its arrival in the United States in late 2023. However, only a limited number of the car will be available.