2024 Hyundai Kona Electric to House Two Battery Packs

The South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to reveal its 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show world premiere on March 30, 2023.

The subcompact crossover will support a front-wheel only drive and two battery pack options. The manufacturer will also have hybrid and gas-powered variants for the Kona SUV.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Battery Options

The Kona Electric will offer its customers two battery pack options that the manufacturer terms as Standard and Long Range. The Standard model delivers a WLTP estimated range of 212 miles with the smaller 48.4kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the Long Range model delivers up to 304 miles WLTP estimated range and 304 miles.

According to the manufacturer, the larger battery attains a charge from 10% to 80% in less than 45 minutes with a fast charger for the Hyundai offering. The SUV will also be equipped with battery preconditioning functionality for secure range performance and charging in winter. There will also be a heated charging door that functions at a low temperature like -30°C.

Hyundai Kona Electric Engine Specifications

The Hyundai SUV will come equipped with an electric motor that supports front mounting. The Standard model car will render 154 horsepower while the Long Range model renders 214 horsepower. Both models deliver the same maximum torque of 188 pound-feet.

Hyundai Kona Electric Interiors

The overall increased size of the car ensures that the SUV will sport a wider and larger interior that benefits passengers as well as cargo. The car will also house two 12.3-inch panoramic display screens integrated on a horizontal floating C-Pad and a 12-inch head-up display. The steering wheel will feature all the drive controls.

The front seats of the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric will be slimmer paving the way for more leg room while the truck capacity will show an increase in trunk capacity from 13 cubic feet to 17 cubic feet with the rear seats in place.

The Hyundai SUV will additionally house a Bose Premium Sound System, over-the-air updates and a Surround Video Monitor that gives a video of the surroundings of the vehicle. Moreover, the car will offer Vehicle-to-Load capability, a Smart Regenerative System and a new i-Pedal driving mode.

The Vehicle-to-Load feature allows the SUV to help in external and internal charging of home appliances and other electrical devices. The Smart Regenerative System will provide support for the automatic adjustment of regenerative braking depending on the information generated from the forward traffic flow. On the other hand, the i-Pedal mode helps in one-pedal driving.

When will the Hyundai Kona Electric be released?

The Hyundai Kona Electric is scheduled for the South Korean launch in the home market in the second quarter of 2023. The release in the United States is expected to be delayed still further and is expected to happen in the final quarter of the same year with limited availability. The gasoline variant will also hit the US market around the same time.

What is the price of the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric?

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is expected to have a price of under $40,000 for the base Standard model. The Long Range model will come with a heavier price tag.