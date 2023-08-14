2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Debuts with Two Powertrain Options

It is only about a month since the Korean automaker Hyundai revealed the exterior design of its upcoming 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe with a boxy styling.

The new three-row SUV has more space than before and a horde of new features as well. The short front overhang, bold roofline and 21-inch wheels give the SUV an adventurous and rugged look.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Exteriors and Interiors

The new Hyundai Santa Fe will have a square shape and portray a distinct silhouette. The SUV will feature an extended wheelbase and a high hood. On the front, the car will incorporate well-chiseled fenders and bold H-shaped headlights that match the lower front trim with an H pattern. There will additionally be a digital rearview mirror that gives a view of what is happening behind the car. At the back, the car will have a large tailgate and H-shaped taillights.

For the interiors, the Hyundai SUV will incorporate a Panoramic Curved Display encompassing two 12.3-inch screens and a 6.6-inch climate panel touch display. The car will also house a UV-C sterilization tray in the glove compartment, a USB-C terminal and a couple of wireless phone chargers.

Apart from these features, the SUV will offer support for various driver assist systems and safety features like a driver monitoring system to keep track of the driver’s vital signs and a radar-based rear occupant alert system that lets the driver know if there are passengers in the rear seats after the ignition has been turned off.

The Hyundai Santa Fe will come with the manufacturer’s Digital Key 2 which allows owners to turn on the engine and access the car through a smartphone function.

Hyundai Santa Fe Engine Specifications

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will come with two powertrain or engine options in the North American market. One option will be a hybrid turbocharged 1.6-liter engine delivering 178 HP and 195 lb-ft. torque. This engine will be linked to a six-speed automatic transmission. The other option is a more powerful gas-powered turbocharged 2.5-liter engine rendering 277 HP and 311 lb-ft. torque. This variant will make use of a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission and attain 62mph in eight seconds.

Outside North America, the Santa Fe will be offered either a plug-in hybrid 1.6-liter engine delivering 158 HP or a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that renders 191 HP.

What is the price of the Hyundai Santa Fe?

Hyundai is yet to make an official announcement about the price of its upcoming SUV. However, it can be expected that the price will be more than $28,750 which is the starting price of the current model.

What are the color options of the Hyundai Santa Fe?

The manufacturer has declared that the Hyundai Santa Fe for the US market will arrive in 11 different colors. Some color options are Phantom Black, Rockwood Green Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Terracotta Orange and Curated Silver Metallic to mention just a few.

When will the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe be released?

The Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to be available for sale at dealerships in the first half of 2024. The SUV will be available for display before the sale date this Fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show.