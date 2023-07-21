2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed with a Boxy Styling

Korean automaker Hyundai is making radical changes to its upcoming 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe both inside and outside.

The boxy styling, by itself, is a standing example of this. This is the first major change to the car’s appearance ever since there was a complete makeover in 2018.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Exteriors and Interiors

The midsize SUV will have a grand look with a high hood, unique H-shaped headlights and sharp fenders. There will also be other H shapes in its front fascia. The wheelbase will be slightly more than the predecessor model and the car will be equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels within square wheel arches. There will also be a large taillight on the rear with huge Santa Fe lettering and H-shaped taillights.

Inside the Hyundai Santa Fe, the manufacturer has decided to opt for a two-row seating arrangement. However, it will be possible to fold the second row to accommodate a third row. The new car will also have increased cargo space. It will support a curved dual-screen setup including a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. There will additionally be traditional buttons and knobs that can be used in combination with capacitive-touch keys. The air vent will stretch from one end of the dashboard to the other.

The interiors will be designed using sustainable materials. The cabin will depict high-end materials and contrasting upholstery colors while the floor mats and selected portions of the seatbacks and recliner make use of recycled plastics. The SUV will also house luxury accents like embroidered Nappa leather and wood trim.

Hyundai Santa Fe Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has kept the details of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe engine under wraps. The full debut of the car is slated to take place on Hyundai’s YouTube channel next month and the engine details are likely to be revealed then. However, the images reveal a HTRAC script and a 2.5T badge at the back of the SUV.

The car may use the same engine or opt for an enhancement of the engine in the 2023 model. The outgoing SUV houses a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 191 HP and 181 lb-ft. torque for all its variants.

What color options are available for the Hyundai Santa Fe?

The color options for the upcoming model have not yet been confirmed. However, the 2023 model had seven color choices based on the trim and it is only likely that the manufacturer may retain some of those colors along with a lineup of new colors.

How big will the Hyundai Santa Fe be?

The new Hyundai Santa Fe is rumored to be bigger than its predecessor although there are no details how much larger it will be. The current Santa Fe has a length of 188.4 inches, a height of 67.3 inches and a width of 74.8 inches.

When will the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe be released?

The manufacturer has not made any official declaration about the release date of the Hyundai Santa Fe. It is expected to take place during the third or fourth quarter of 2023, with a high possibility of an official release in August.