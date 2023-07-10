2024 Hyundai Tucson Goes Hybrid for More Power with its N Line Trim

Korean manufacturer Hyundai is working on the hybrid version of its 2024 Hyundai Tucson.

The N Line trim variant supports the hybrid version and is a small SUV with sporty looks from the manufacturer. The hybrid model will feature a replacement for the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Exteriors and Specifications

The hybrid 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line trim model will have the same new features that you can expect in all the other trim variants of the 2024 Tucson lineup. These include force limiters and outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners at the back and rear side airbags. The car will also incorporate haptic steering wheel feedback for lane-keep and blind-spot alerts.

Hyundai Tucson Engine Specifications

The N Line Hyundai Tucson will embrace a 1.6-liter hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood. This engine will be capable of delivering better fuel economy and more power. It will have the capability of delivering 226 HP power output along with 258 lb-ft. torque. This means that the hybrid engine offers an extra 39 HP and 80 lb-ft. torque. The hybrid SUV will also support an all-wheel drive as the standard option combined with a six-speed automatic transmission that enhances the performance still further.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line trim also offers assurance of improved fuel economy. With the hybrid powertrain, the car will render 36 mpg on the highway plus 37 mpg in the city as well as combined driving.

What are the color options of the Hyundai Tucson?

The N Line trim variant of the Hyundai Tucson is said to have four color options Ultimate Red, Serenity White Pearl, Phantom Black and Creamy White Pearl. For its exteriors, the SUV is slated to feature black with red leather or cloth upholstery.

What is the size of the Hyundai Tucson?

The Hyundai Tucson N Line trim model has an overall length of 182.3 inches. The SUV will have a height of 66.3 inches and an overall width of 73.4 inches without mirrors. The car will also have a wheelbase of 108.5 inches.

What is the price of the 2024 Hyundai Tucson?

The manufacturer has, as of date, not made any official announcement of the price and availability of the Hyundai Tucson including the N Line trim variant. However, it can be most certainly said that the hybrid powertrain setup will make the car more expensive than the 2023 N Line predecessor with a price tag of $35,110. According to talks doing the rounds, the complete Hyundai Tucson will be released in either November or December 2023.