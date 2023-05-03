2024 KIA Carnival MPV Pricing Revealed

South Korean car manufacturer KIA is working on its 2024 KIA Carnival MPV as a carryover model.

Although the automaker will offer the car in the midsize segment, it can easily compete against SUV crossover models with three rows because of the SUV styling, large cargo and passenger volume as well as other practical features. Available in five trims, the manufacturer has released the pricing information for each variant.

2024 KIA Carnival MPV Exteriors and Interiors

The manufacturer has no plans of making any changes to the exterior SUV styling on the upcoming KIA Carnival MPV when compared to the previous year’s model. The interiors also seem to be more or less alike. The base LX trim variant will come with an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment featuring support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. This screen will be replaced by a 12.3-inch touchscreen in higher variants. The SX and SX Prestige models will have an extra 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The 2024 KIA Carnival MPV with the SX Prestige trim will offer support for reclining of its leather captain’s chairs in the second row. These seats will also have pop-out footrests. The car will also encompass a 12-speaker premium Bose audio system.

KIA Carnival MPV Engine Specifications

The will be powered by a 3.5-liter GDI Lambda III V6 engine under its hood. This engine is expected to deliver 290 HP and 262 lb-ft. torque along with 3,500 lbs. towing capacity. It will be paired with an automatic eight-speed transmission and come standard as a front-wheel drive.

As for fuel economy, the car will have an estimated EPA rating of 19 MPG for city driving and 26 MPG for highway driving. For combined driving, about 22 MPG is expected.

What safety features are available in the KIA Carnival MPV?

The EX trim of the upcoming car will no longer support the Safety Power and All-Auto Up/Down windows. However, they will still be available with the SX and SX Prestige variants. All variants will be equipped with standard safety features like reverse park distance warning, adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist and reverse automatic emergency braking. There will also be other safety equipment like blind spot monitoring, safe exit assist, forward collision warning, driver attention warning among other features.

What is the release date of the KIA Carnival MPV?

The KIA Carnival MPV will arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model. It is likely that the car will be accompanied by a hybrid. The production of the hybrid model is slated to begin in November 2023.

What is the price of the KIA Carnival MPV?

The 2024 KIA Carnival MPV is associated with five different price tags based on the trim level. The base LX trim model is priced at $33,200 while the highest SX Prestige trim model costs $46.300. The intermediate LX Seat Package, EX and SX trim models have prices of $35,200; $38,700 and $41,900 respectively. All prices are exclusive of the $1,365 destination and handling charges.