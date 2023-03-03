2024 KIA EV9 SUV Exteriors Revealed via Camouflaged Photos

The South Korean carmaker KIA has revealed a few camouflaged videos and photos of its upcoming 2024 KIA EV9.

This fully electric SUV is touted to be the manufacturer’s largest SUV to date and will arrive as the successor to the EV6 launched way back in 2021. KIA is aiming at premium SUV buyers for its upcoming car. However, the SUV is not expected to sell in huge numbers because of its size.

2024 KIA EV9 Exteriors and Interiors

The recent pictures highlight the large size of the SUV along with its wide front end, horizontal L-shaped headlights, tailgate-width and wide front end. All these aspects remind one of the Volvo EX90. The LED headlights features several pixel-like dots. Another prominent feature on the front is the redesigned tiger face grill. The toned-down side profile reveals boxy wheel arches, flush door handles that render better aerodynamics and physical side mirrors.

Read Also: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Features Dual Motor Setup

The back of the EV9 will have slim and vertical LED taillights that stretch almost across the complete length of the tailgate. The SUV will have a tall roof that paves way for sufficient headroom for even for the occupants of the third row. There will also be air inlets on the front bumper. The car will have a length of 4930mm, a width of 2055mm and a height of 1790mm along with a wheelbase of 3100mm.

The manufacturer is yet to give any insight of the interiors of the 2024 KIA EV9. However, if the Concept EV9 revealed by KIA in November 2021, the SUV will sport a three-row seating, an unusual steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons and a 27-inch infotainment display. The Concept EV9 also indicates the possibility of three modes for the seating – Active Mode, Pause Mode and Enjoy Mode. Each of these modes will have the seats arranged in a different way.

KIA EV9 Powertrain Options

The KIA EV9 will ride on the E-GMP dedicated battery electric vehicle platform that incorporates an 800V electrical architecture. The car will also be the first from KIA to incorporate the manufacturer’s Automode autonomous driving technology.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features Full-Width Superscreen

The SUV will come with two motor specifications. One variant will be a top-end model with a dual-motor and a four-wheel-drive range setup. The other variant will be an entry level model with a single motor that powers only the rear axle. The dual motor model will deliver 651Nm torque and 298kW power along with a range of 386km. It is also claimed that this model will achieve 0 to 60mph in just 5.2 seconds. On the other hand, the single motor model will 339Nm torque and 149kW power with a claim of 0 to 96 km/hr in 8.5 seconds.

When will the KIA EV9 be released?

The KIA EV9 SUV will be completely revealed by KIA with full details of its exteriors and interiors in mid-March around March 15th. This will be followed by full disclosure of the car at the KIA EV9 World Premiere in late March. The SUV is due to arrive in Australia later this year in limited numbers.

What is the price of the KIA EV9?

The base mode of the 2024 KIA EV9 SUV will have a starting price of $56,000. On the other hand, the top end model will be priced at $73,000.

Image Credits: Autocar