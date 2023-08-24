2024 Kia EV9 to Arrive in the United States with Four Trim Options

South Korean car manufacturer Kia is working on the release of its 2024 KIA EV9, a three-row electric SUV, in the United States in a few months from now.

The car will have a rugged profile with a boxy triangular exterior design. The SUV has already made its presence in its home country with a sales record of over 1,000 cars in both June and July.

2024 KIA EV9 Interiors

The upcoming SUV will have a horizontal dash that stretches from door to door with a seemingly elongated rectangular display. This display is essentially a combination of a 5-inch touchscreen for secondary climate controls surrounded by two 12.3-inch screens. The infotainment system will be easy to use with its several well-organized menus.

The car will be capable of supporting four distinct seating configurations in three rows and can accommodate six to seven people at a time. The second row can be rotated by 180 degrees.

KIA EV9 Trim Options

The KIA EV9 will arrive in four trim options Light, Land, Wind and GT-Line. These trims will be followed by a sporty GT trim at a later date.

The top-end trim, the GT Line, will encompass rocker panels and bumpers with a sporty appearance. This trim will also house a digital pattern lighting grille with a set of LEDs not available in other trims and 21-inch alloy wheels.

The base model of the 2024 KIA EV9 with the Light trim will feature 19-inch wheels as standard and support 20-inch wheels as an option. On the other hand, the Land and Wind trims will come with 20-inch wheels as standard. All these trim variants will incorporate the manufacturer’s signature Tiger Nose grille.

KIA EV9 Powertrain and Battery Specifications

The KIA EV9 will ride on the E-GMP platform and support two battery packs of 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh capacities. The car will also be available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

The rear-wheel drive options will support both battery packs. The RWD with the 76.1kW battery pack will have an output power of 215 HP while the RWD with the 99.8kWh battery pack will deliver 201 HP. The all-wheel drive model will support only the 99.8kWh battery pack and deliver 379 HP output power and maximum 516 lb-ft. torque.

The rear-wheel drive model with the 99.8kWh battery pack is anticipated to be the fastest of all the three configurations. The manufacturer has hinted that the car will reach 0mph to 60mph in an hour in less than five seconds in Boost mode.

The car will come equipped with an 11kW onboard charger that helps the batteries to charge from 10% to 80% in not more than 25 minutes under ambient conditions.

What is the size of the KIA EV9?

The KIA EV9 will have an overall length of 97.2 inches. The car will also be 78 inches wide and 69.1 inches high.

What are the color options of the KIA EV9?

The KIA EV9 will be available in seven color options. These are Aurora Black Pearl, Snow White Pearl, Flare Red, Pebble Gray, Iceberg Green, Ivory Silver and Ivory Silver Matte.

When will the 2024 KIA EV9 be released in the United States?

The KIA EV9 will arrive in the United States market in the final quarter of 2023. Production and assembly will be done at the manufacturer’s local plant in West Point, Georgia.