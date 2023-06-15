2024 Kia K5 Announced with Only One Change; What’s That?

Automaker Kia is getting ready to offer its upcoming sport sedan, the 2024 Kia K5.

This sedan will have only one change when compared to the model of the previous year. This change is the inclusion of heated front seats for the GT-Line FWD trim variant.

2024 Kia K5 Exteriors and Interiors

The new sedan will come with a sleek styling. The car sport different exteriors and interiors according to the trim variant. However, all the trim options incorporate several common standard safety features to ensure a safe driving experience for the driver.

The base model with the LXS trim will support keyless entering and starting. Along with this feature, the sedan will sport LED headlights and 16-inch aluminum wheels on the outside. There will be an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth support.

The EX trim variant of the Kia K5 will come with a panoramic moonroof and 18-inch wheels as standard. Inside the car, there will be a 10-way power driver’s seat, synthetic leather seats with ventilation and heating in front, LED interior lighting, rear air-conditioning vents, rear parking sensors and wireless phone charging support along with a 10.3-inch touchscreen with satellite radio and navigation.

The GT-Line trim variant will appear sportier than the LXS trim variant with its 18-inch black aluminum wheels and body kit. As for the interiors, the seats use a combination of synthetic leather and cotton for its upholstery, heating for the seats in front, a 10-way power seat, a big 10.3-inch touchscreen and a flat-bottom steering wheel with leather wrapping.

The GT trim variant of the Kia K5 will portray an aggressive bodywork with a sport-tuned suspension, black 19-inch wheels and a quad tip exhaust and a panoramic monoroof. The sedan will also be equipped with heated front seats and large brakes.

Kia K5 Engine Specifications

The 2024 Kia K5 will come with two powertrain options. One option will be a 1.6T GDI I-4 – 8 A/T engine that delivers 180 HP and 195 lb-ft. torque. The other option is a 2.5T GDI 1-4 – 8 DCT that renders 290 HP and 311 lb-ft. torque.

The models with the 1.6-liter engine have a city/highway/combined EPA rated mpg of 27/37/31 with FWD while the values for AWD models are 25/33/28 mpg. The GT trim variant delivers 24/32/27 mpg.

What is the size of the Kia K5?

The Kia K5 will have an overall length of 193.1 inches. The sedan will also feature an overall width of 73.2 inches and an overall height of 56.9 inches along with a wheelbase of 112.2 inches.

What is the price of the Kia K5?

The LXS model of the Kia K5 will be the least expensive and priced at $25,390 while the most expensive GT model will have a price tag of $31,790. The EX, GT-Line and GT-Line AWD models will be priced at $29,290, $26,890 and $28,490 respectively.

When will the 2024 Kia K5 be available for sale?

The manufacturer has not many announced on when the Kia K5 will arrive in the market. It is speculated that the sedan is slated for a Fall release in 2023.