2024 Kia Seltos Features 20HP Boost for Optional Turbo Engine

Automaker Kia is offering its upcoming 2024 Kia Seltos subcompact crossover with a gamut of improvements and updates.

However, the car will continue to come as an all-wheel drive model with sufficient traction and ground clearance as well, like its predecessor. It will support some new color options like the Pluton Blue, Valais Green and Mars Orange apart from four distinct two-tone options. There will be a total of nine color options.

2024 Kia Seltos Exteriors and Interiors

The new Kia Seltos will portray minor tweaks for its rear and front styling although it retains the earlier chunky box well-proportioned design that gives it more of a SUV-like appearance than a wagon. Each of the three variants has its own set of interesting exteriors. The X-Line model houses a roof rack, 18-inch wheels and dark trimmings. On the other hand, the step-up LX and base S models will house 17-inch wheels while the top-level Seltos SX model will come with 18-inch wheels. All variants will portray restyled lights at all four corners.

The upcoming Kia will sport a digital dash design with a wide screen positioned in front of the driver in a horizontal orientation and extending towards the middle of the touchscreen to support the infotainment system. The LX trim models will depict an 8-inch center screen and digital gauges with a 4.2-inch instrument cluster in between. The S trim variant of the 2024 Kia Seltos will have a 10.25-inch infotainment display in the center and a large instrument cluster of the same size. The car will feature a blue and black synthetic and cloth combo or brown and green full SynTex gain for the inside upholstery.

Kia Seltos Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos will reflect updates in its powertrain as well. The base Seltos LX variant will house a standard four-cylinder two-liter engine with 132lb-ft. torque and 147HP via a continuously variable transmission to all its wheels. It will be possible to select the front-wheel drive with either the S or EX trim. Both these trims will support all-wheel drive as an option.

The top-level SX model and the X-Line model for off-roads will have an all-wheel drive as standard along with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 195 lb-ft. torque and 196HP. Although the turbo engine is of the same size as the 2023 model, its software will feature several updates to pep up the power by 20HP. The Kia Seltos will also sport an eight-speed automatic transmission and renders 25 miles, 27 miles and 26 miles in the city, on the highway and combined respectively.

When will the Kia Seltos be released?

The Kia Seltos is slated to be released in the first half of 2023. It is scheduled to arrive in showrooms by Spring this year with a range of tech features.

What is the price of the Kia Seltos?

The LX variant of the 2024 Kia Seltos will have the least price of $24,390 while the SX trim model will feature the highest price tag of $29,990. The S and EX trims will be priced at $24,990 and $25,790 respectively.