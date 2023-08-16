2024 Kia Sportage Pricing Revealed for All Trim Variants

The Korean manufacturer Kia will offer the upcoming 2024 Kia Sportage in ten different trim options.

The SUV will sport some mindful updates that include exterior as well as interior safety additions. It will come equipped with a wide range of new color options, projection-type automatic high-beam LED headlights and airbags for the second row rear seats as standard. The SX AWD trim option of the previous year will no longer be available.

2024 Kia Sportage Exteriors and Interiors

The manufacturer will offer dark exterior trims as well as double-glazed windows for enhanced sound deafening for the upcoming Kia Sportage. The overall exterior styling will also be bolder than before that give the SUV a luxurious look. Like the headlights, the car will make use of LED lights for the taillights. The X-Line trim will come fitted with a roof rack, trim specific bumper designs on the back and front and will incorporate 19-inch wheels while the SX trim will sport a panoramic moonroof, roof rails and a power liftgate. The X-Pro will portray exterior black cladding and feature 17-inch all-terrain tires.

Inside the car, the Sportage will feature two-row seating with five seats. All the trims will encompass side-mounted airbags and a black and dark green combination for the upholstery. The base LX model will comprise an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Bluetooth, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, cloth seats, keyless entry and a USB-C port in the front. The more advanced EX trim will have a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning and rear USB ports. The X-Pro will house ventilated front seats and the front passenger seat will additionally be a power eight-way power seat.

All models will comprise automatic emergency braking, lane departure steering assist, rear parking sensors, a driver attention monitor and a rear-seat reminder.

Kia Sportage Engine Specifications

Apart from the gas-only versions, the Kia Sportage will also be available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants. All trims of the Kia Sportage will have a four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine coupled with an automatic eight-speed transmission under their hoods. This engine will deliver 187 HP and 178 lb-ft. torque.

The four lower trims, LX, EX, SX and SX Prestige will come with front-wheel drive as standard and support all-wheel drive as an option. On the other hand, the X-Line and X-Pro trims will incorporate only an all-wheel drive.

As for the EPA fuel economy figures, the car will render 23 MPG to 25 MPG for city driving, 26 MPG to 33 MPG for highway driving and 26 MPG to 28 MPG for combined driving.

What is the price of the Kia Sportage?

The base or the lowest LX trim model will have a starting price of $27,090 excluding the $1,325 destination charges. On the other hand, the top-end X-Pro Prestige will carry a price tag of $37,890. These prices make the new Kia Sportage $800 costlier than the previous year. The AWD option bumps up the prices by $1,800.

What is the size of the Kia Sportage?

The SUV will have an overall length of 18305 inches, width of 73.4 inches and height of 65.6 inches to 66.9 inches depending on the inclusion of the roof rack. The car will have a wheelbase of 108.5 inches.

When will the 2024 Kia Sportage be released?

The Kia Sportage is expected to be released towards the end of 2023 in the final quarter or early next year in 2024. Bookings will be open later this year.