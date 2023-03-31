2024 KIA V9 Features 800V Charging and 300-Mile Range

Automaker KIA offered a first glance into its upcoming 2024 KIA V9 in mid-March followed by its key specifications yesterday.

The three-row electric SUV will be one of the most expensive cars from the manufacturer with an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.28 and comes equipped with a digital store and a Level 3 assisted-driving system.

2024 KIA V9 Exteriors and Interiors

The KIA V9 sports a 122-inch wheelbase that is considerably much longer than that of the Telluride from the same manufacturer. The car stands tall at a height of 69.1 inches and is 78 inches wide and 197.2 inches long. The manufacturer will offer either 19-, 20- or 21-inch wheels depending on the variant. The vehicle sports a concave shape at the rear and a convex shape at the front.

Read Also: 2024 KIA EV9 SUV Exteriors Revealed via Camouflaged Photos

When it comes to the interiors, KIA has used plant-based materials derived from natural oils, sugar cane and corn and six different color options. The SUV can seat about six or seven people. The second row comes with four different configuration options comprising reclining or relaxation seats, a three-seat bench, or a pair of captain’s chair seats swiveling 180 degrees to the rear or side. The third-row seats come equipped with charge points and cup holders. The second and third-row seats can be folded to increase the cargo space. The car offers a slew of active-safety features and a remote parking assist feature.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The dashboard of the KIA V9 features a single glass pane encompassing a 5-inch display with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on either side. Although most functions are controlled by touch-sensitive buttons, the manufacturer has retained a few hard buttons. The premium variants also include a 14-speaker Meridian auto system and massaging seats along with ambient lighting.

KIA V9 Driving Range

The manufacturer has several options depending on the market where the car will be driven. The brand plans to deliver over 336 miles for its long-range rear-wheel drive versions with its 800-volt charging capability. This will help the car achieve 149 miles of range with a charge time of 15 minutes.

The standard 2024 KIAV9 SUV supports rear-wheel drive with a 76.1-kWh battery and a 214 HP single rear-mounted motor with 258 lb-ft torque. The car achieves 62mph in 8.2 seconds. The higher-end variants have a 99.8-kWh battery and come in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive variants.

Read Also: Electric Telluride 2024 Kia EV9 Comes with Concept-Car Like Design

The rear-wheel model has a rear-mounted motor with 201 HP power and 258 lb-ft torque and covers the same distance in 9.4 seconds while the all-wheel drive has a dual motor setup with close to 380 HP power and renders up to 62 mph speed in six seconds. This can be reduced to 5.3 seconds with a Boost feature that you can buy from the manufacturer’s Kia Connect Store app store.

What is the price of the 2024 KIA V9?

While the manufacturer has made available some key features of its upcoming SUV, it remains tight-lipped about the pricing factor. It is expected that the starting price of the car will be in the $50,000 range. If so, this will be the price of the standard base model and the other models will have a higher price tag.

When will the KIA V9 be released?

The 2024 KIAV9 is expected to be scheduled for a release towards the end of 2023. If so, pre-orders will be possible this year and deliveries are likely to start in 2024.