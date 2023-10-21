2024 Lexus LS Debuts with More Refinement and Enhanced Technology

Japanese automaker Lexus LS recently announced a series of updates for its flagship model, the 2024 Lexus LS in Japan.

The updates focus on enhancing the comfort and safety of the passengers traveling in the sedan. These enhancements help the sedan compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 series.

2024 Lexus LS Technology Enhancements

The upcoming Lexus LS will have an additional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster apart from the already existing 12.3-inch touchscreen. The sedan will incorporate a radiator support brace for handling stability as well as improving steering responsiveness and enhancing body rigidity. The suspensions at both ends will feature minor tweaks and also be fastened by a new method.

The rubber on the exhaust pipe will also portray a refinement to reduce the vibration encountered on the exhaust pipes when the car is on the move. The angle of the rear-wheel steering will depict an expansion to enhance handling at high speeds for all-wheel drive variants. The Comfort mode is expected to offer a better and more relaxed experience for passengers in the rear seat.

The LS model renders compatibility with an app that helps you to use your smartphone as a digital key to lock or unlock and start the car. The LS 500h variant incorporates an external power supply attachment for use in case of an emergency.

The Proactive Driving Assist feature will also portray an enhancement with its ability to predict hazards like pedestrians crossing the road suddenly and the sedan getting too close to a car before it. The Pre-Crash Safety suite utilizes camera and radar sensors to avoid collisions.

Lexus LS Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has not mentioned about making any changes to the engine of the 2024 Lexus LS indicating that it is likely to be the same as in the outgoing model. The 2023 model has a V6 twin-turbo engine that delivers 416 HP output power. The hybrid model delivers 354 HP output power.

What is the release date of the Lexus LS?

The new Lexus LS hit dealerships in Japan on October 10, 2023. The sedan will appear in the US and other markets shortly after the Japanese release.

What is the cost of the Lexus LS?

Lexus has kept the price of the Lexus LS under wraps. However, keeping the price of the outgoing model in mind, the sedan is speculated to have a starting price of $73,500. The top-end model will most likely have a price tag of $121,000.

What is the size of the 2024 Lexus LS?

The Lexus LS will have an overall length of 206.1 inches. The car will feature a width of 74.8 inches and a height of 57 inches.