2024 Lexus TX to Appear in Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Variants

Automaker Lexus revealed its upcoming 2024 Lexus TX recently as a three-row SUV.

The SUV will be available in three versions, namely, TX 350, TX 500h as well as TX 550h+ F SPORT. These variants will be come as hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in Standard, Premium, Luxury and F SPORT Performance grades.

2024 Lexus TX Exteriors and Interiors

On the outside, the upcoming SUV will have a grounded and wide stance with 20-inch wheels as standard for the Standard, Premium as well as Luxury grade. The Luxury grade version of the TX 350 will support 22-inch wheels as an option while the TX 550h+ F SPORT will have these wheels as standard. At the back, the car will have a slim profile light bar lamp that in an L-shape design. This resembles the resolute impression of the car at its front. The car will also have a black rear pillar for the cabin silhouette. Overall, the car will have a refined and sleek design because of the arrow-shaped ornamentation.

For the inside, the non-hybrid 2024 Lexus TX models will house a 12.3-inch multi-information display in front of the driver seat for the non-base variants. In the middle of the dashboard between the two front seats, there will be a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen that has both wired as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The cabin door trims will have horizontal lines and there will be a dual-opening console lid in the front seats that helps in opening the right and left sides independently. Additionally, the SUV will have multi-colored illumination accents, a 21-speaker sound system and a head-up display driver control. There will be abundant cargo space.

Lexus TX Engine Specifications

The TX 350 version will be a base gas model and will not come with the all-wheel drive as standard. This model will house a turbo-4 2.4-liter engine that delivers 275 HP.

The TX 500h model will support all-wheel drive and incorporate a Parallel Hybrid system. It will house two electric motors and a 2.4-liter turbo engine. One of these motors will be positioned on the rear wheels while the other motor will be located between the transmission and the engine. The engine and motors in unison render 409 lb-ft torque and 366 HP.

On the other hand, the top-end TX 550h+ F SPORT will be a plug-in hybrid version with a rear motor, an all-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter V6 engine. The motor and engine together will deliver 406 HP. Additionally, the SUV will house a battery pack offering an estimated range of 33 electric miles initially followed by 30 mpg after the initial range.

What is the size of the Lexus TX hybrid?

The Lexus TX hybrid will have an overall length of 203.1 inches, a width of 78.3 inches and a height of 70.1 inches. The SUV will also depict a wheelbase of 116.1 inches.

What color options are available for the Lexus TX?

The Lexus TX will have seven different color options for its exteriors based on the grade. These colors are Cloudburst Gray, Celestial Silver Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, Incognito, Caviar, Nightfall Mica and Matador Red Mica.

When will the 2024 Lexus TX be released?

The Lexus TX 350 and 500h models are slated to be available for sale this summer. However, the Lexus TX 550h+ model is expected to be ready for sale only at a later date.