2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Have Turbo Inline-Six Engine

Mazda is all set to make a complete revelation of its upcoming 2024 Mazda CX-90 on January 31st.

With just a few days to go for this revelation, the company has officially shared some details about the engine in this car.

Falling in line with earlier rumors, the car manufacturer has confirmed that the Mazda CX-90 will sport an inline-six turbo engine with a 3.3-liter capacity. The engine will also render 369 pound-feet of torque and 340HP when it runs on premium fuel.

Mazda CX-90 Engine Specifications

The turbo inline-six engine in the manufacturer’s CX-90 car will be supported by a mild-hybrid system for enhanced fuel efficiency. The engine will deliver power to a rear-biased AWD layout with an all-wheel drive system for a performance-focused experience.

The manufacturer has also mentioned that the SUV will incorporate the Kinetic Pressure Control feature that allows the 2024 Mazda CX-90 to have a limited slip effect by offering slight brake pressure to its inner wheel when the driver performs a high-g cornering action. This Kinetic Pressure Control was first implemented by the manufacturer in its MX-5 Miata.

The manufacturer claimed that the engine in the Mazda CX-90 will be its most powerful gasoline engine with the highest torque and horsepower it has offered to date and that it will render an engaging driving experience.

This turbo engine will not be the only powertrain option for the car. The three-row crossover will also come in another variant with a performance-oriented plug-in hybrid engine. Although the manufacturer has not revealed any details about the hybrid powertrain, the PHEV may sport a four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine with an output of 369 pound-feet of torque and 323HP.

Some other features of the 2024 Mazda CX-90

The Mazda CX-90 will incorporate bold headlights, an upright stance, and bulged fenders. These features indicate a design similar to the manufacturer’s CX-50 that is reportedly more rugged. Additionally, the SUV will have a front end similar to that of the Mazda CX-60 currently available only in Europe with chrome detailing and a squarish grille.

The car will be the first model from the manufacturer in the United States to incorporate the manufacturer’s longitudinal platform.

What is the price of the Mazda CX-90?

The CX-90 crossover is expected to have a starting price of $40,000 to $42,000. However, the manufacturer has made no official announcement as yet about the trim levels or price so far.

When is the date of release of the CX-90 crossover?

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is expected to release in Spring 2023. The production of this SUV will commence towards the end of 2023.