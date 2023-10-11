2024 Mazda Miata Marks its Debut with Mechanical Upgrades

Mazda Australia and Japan recently announced the debut of the upcoming 2024 Mazda Miata.

The car will have substantial upgrades over its predecessor. It is not sure that these upgrades will come to the United States model if the car makes its presence felt in the market. The most significant changes include a revised asymmetric limited slip differential and a DSC Track driving mode although these features will apply to only models with a manual six-speed transmission.

2024 Mazda Miata Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Mazda Miata will incorporate LED headlights that will be integrated with the LED daytime running lights. The car will also use LED lights for the sharper taillights and turn signals. The left side of the front grille will encompass a radar sensor for adaptive cruise control. There will be a new wheel design in 16-inch and 17-inch sizes. The top-end model will be available with a black roof option.

For the interiors, the car will have an updated electric steering system that is more precise than before. The manufacturer has also made changes to the accelerator pedal. The 7.0-inch infotainment touch screen will be replaced by a larger 8.8-inch touchscreen. The top-spec model will be available in tan colored Nappa leather interiors with double stitching covering the dashboard and the seats.

Mazda Miata Engine Specifications

The 2024 Mazda Miata will be powered by the same naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine as before. The engine will produce 181 HP output power and 151 lb-ft torque. The engine sound will be directed into the cabin. There will also be a model with a 1.5-liter engine powered by high octane fuel and delivering slightly more power than the 2.0-liter engine.

What are the color options of the Mazda Miata?

The Mazda Miata will be available in six colors that were available earlier. These colors are Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Jet Black Mica, Zircon Sand Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica and Soul Red Crystal Mica. In addition, a new color Aero Grey Metallic has been introduced for the 2024 model.

What is the price of the Mazda Miata?

The manufacturer has not made any official announcement regarding the official price of the Mazda Miata. However, it is expected that the MX-5 variant will arrive with a starting price of close to $30,000.

When will the 2024 Mazda Miata be released?

According to a press release by Mazda, the deliveries will take place first in the Japanese and Australian markets in the first quarter of 2024. If the car is scheduled to arrive in United States, the arrival is expected to happen the same year after the release in Australia and Japan.