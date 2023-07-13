2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE Delivers 677 HP with the Race Start Function

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is working on its 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE as an addition to its electric vehicle portfolio.

The SUV supports the seating of five people easily and promises to be a perfect blend of grip and handling, technology, utility and comfort.

2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG EQE will sport a black panel radiator grille comprising hot-stamped chrome vertical struts, a front splitter, and an air diffuser. The hood will sport an AMG emblem instead of the typical Mercedes star on the hood. The SUV will also encompass the standard digital light headlamps. The car will come with 21-inch or 22-inch AMG alloy wheels. The vehicle will also feature an AMG-specific projection that is visible when the doors are opened or closed.

Inside the car, the Mercedes-AMG EQE will feature MB-Tex upholstery with red topstitching and microfiber or patterned Nappa leather. The flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather will house a few aluminum paddle shifters to keep the energy recuperation levels under control. There will be an overly large hyper screen comprising three screens blended together by one piece of curved glass and stretching from one side of the dashboard to the other. The giant screen adapts itself to the driver over a period of time and offers suggestions for personalization with respect to infotainment settings and comfort.

Mercedes-AMG EQE Engine Specifications

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE comes in two variants with both of them featuring two MAG-specific six-phase motors and a 4Matic all-wheel drive. The standard variant will be capable of delivering 617 HP power output and 701 lb-ft. torque. When the Race Start mode is activated with the Dynamic Plus Package, the power output and torque will get increased to 677 HP and 738 lb-ft. respectively. In addition to the dual motor setup, the SUV will incorporate a 90.6kWh lithium-ion battery.

The car will be capable of sprinting from 0 mph to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds in standard mode while with the Dynamic Plus Package, the SUV will surge from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The battery will deliver a range of 370 km according to EPA standards.

The front and rear axles are equipped with sway bars divided into two parts. The adaptive damping system will incorporate a couple of pressure-limiting valves to adjust the damping force with precision.

What is the size of the Mercedes-AMG EQE?

The 2023 model of Mercedes-AMG has a length of 4949 mm, a height of 1506 mm and a width of 1906 mm. Hence, it is only likely that the manufacturer will retain the same dimensions for the upcoming model as well.

What is the price of the Mercedes-AMG EQE?

The Mercedes-AMG EQE is slated to have an estimated base price of $110,000. It is possible that the price may even be as high as $130,000.

When will the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE be released?

The manufacturer has not yet made any announcement regarding the exact release date of the Mercedes-AMG EQE. It is expected that the SUV will be available for sale through dealerships before the year 2023 draws to a close.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ