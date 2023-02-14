2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe to Feature Enhanced Styling

The luxury automaker Mercedes Benz is working on the release of its 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 coupe in the US later this year with revised styling.

This midcycle update gives the coupe a much better look than before. The GLE 53 coupe is expected to have the same size as the earlier 2023 model although there is a possibility of the curb weight increasing a little more.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Exteriors and Interiors

There are not many changes on the outside of the GLE coupe. However, the few changes that have been incorporated stand out and cannot be missed on the traditional squareback body style. The headlights will reflect a visible change with a light flare motive rendered by modified daytime running lights.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Revealed with Subtle Facelift

The front bumper will also sport a new shape with air intakes on either side. The remaining fascia sports a styling similar to that of the manufacturer’s GLE 63 S. The taillights sport the same shape as before but will feature a new light signate designed using a couple of horizontal blocks. The AMG emblem will be positioned on the hood.

When it comes to the interiors, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 will have heated and powered seats in the front row. There will be ample legroom in both rows although the headroom in the second row will be compromised a little because of the sloping design of the roof.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class to Feature Electrification and Minor Modifications

The steering wheel will also appear strikingly different and there will be an option to choose between a heating design and a carbon-fiber design. The various AMG drive control units will sport their own displays. The upholstery will also undergo a change and there will be new trim options and color schemes.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Engine and Performance

The upcoming GLE 53 coupe will have slightly different specifications for its engine. Although the engine will render the same 429HP, the incorporation of a larger turbocharger and updated engine software will increase the torque to 413lb-ft.

The coupe will gear up from 0mph to 60mph in just 4.9 seconds which is faster than before and achieve a top speed of 155 miles in an hour. The extra torque also indicates that the car will have better acceleration with no change to peak power.

The manufacturer has not given any hint about the fuel consumption of the coupe. However, it is speculated that the car will render at least one extra mpg with the mild-hybrid system.

When will the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe be released?

There is no word on the possible release date of the coupe. The car was revealed by Mercedes towards the end of January with a claim that it would come out later this year. There is a possibility of a mid-year sale with a price of a little over $80,000 although nothing is confirmed so far.

What colors will the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe be available in?

Like the release date and fuel capacity, the manufacturer remains tight-lipped on the color options as well for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53. However, there will be two new colors in the color portfolio – Twilight Blue Metallic and Alpine Gray.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ