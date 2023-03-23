2024 Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance Spotted with Fixed Rear Spoiler

A 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance car from the luxury German automaker Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing in cold weather.

The wheel hubs and fixed rear spoiler wing appear to stand out in the car. The fixed rear wing indicates that the car is not likely to be a base model but in all possibilities a special First Edition model.

Exteriors and Interiors

The GT S E Performance is expected to have split quad exhaust pipes with a square shape at the rear along with a charger port in the back bumper below the right taillight. The car is also likely to have a longer wheelbase than what is found in the manufacturer’s current cars. The vehicle is additionally speculated to feature a 2+2 seating layout. The front fascia also appears to have vertical grills on the corners,

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible Engine to Have 671 HP Power

The car spotted was painted in Alpine Gray paint and hence this could be one of the color options. The exhaust pipes appear to have an aggressive rear diffuser between them. Black wheels, big brakes and a Panamericana grille with multiple air inlets underneath are some other external features that affirm the car will be an AMG GT S E Performance.

Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance Engine Details

The manufacturer has not given out any information about the engine details of the AMG GT S E Performance. The car will be supported by the Mercedes SL platform. There are several rumors about the possibility of various powertrain options.

Read Also: Early 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Images Leaked

The entry models will be equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with the hybrid assist that helps it to deliver 752 lb-ft torque and 671 HP. On the other hand, the higher end 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance cars will most likely sport a twin-turbocharged V8 4-liter engine with an electric motor that offers hybrid assist to the rear axle and delivers 1,084lb-ft torque and 831 HP. It is also expected that the car will sport an all-wheel drive and face close competition with the Porsche 911.

When will the Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance be released?

The official debut of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance is expected to be not very far off given the fact that the car was spotted without much wrap. It is speculated that the automaker will remove the covers within six months, marking the arrival of the car as a 2024 model/year vehicle.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ