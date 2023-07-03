2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Comes with a Powerful Powertrain

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is the most powerful car in the S-Class portfolio by the German manufacturer Mercedes Benz.

The sedan is also the first plug-in S-Class hybrid to not be equipped with the stand-up hood emblem that is replaced by a flat black and silver AMG hood emblem.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Exteriors and Interiors

The luxury sedan will sport some modifications to its fascia and a big Panamericana grille specific to the manufacturer’s AMG range on the front. At the back, the S63 E Performance will come with a rear diffuser and trapezoidal tailpipes. It will also be fitted with 21-inch wheels specifically meant for the S63. Overall, the car will sport a clean profile instead of portraying a flashy appearance.

On the inside, the sedan will flaunt the typical S-class magnificence. It will portray comfortable seating in all four positions, embossed AMG emblems and customized upholstery as well as stitching in élite colors. The steering wheel will also encompass AMG drive unit buttons. There will also be a 3.0-inch standard touchscreen and digital instrument cluster multimedia display.

Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Engine Specifications

The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will have the most powerful powertrain among all the Mercedes-AMG models to date. The sedan will house a powerful twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and an electric motor that in unison delivers 791 HP output power plus 1,055 lb-ft. torque.

The S63 E Performance will also include a direct-cooled battery with 13.1kWh capacity. This massive battery will allow the sedan to be driven at a speed of up to 87mph and for close to 20 miles on pure electric power. The two-speed rear axle of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will assist in increasing the top speed and acceleration of the car. It will also incorporate an AMG-tuned air suspension and nine-speed MCT transmission. The sedan will reach 60mph in as less as 3.3 seconds.

What is the weight of the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance?

The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will have a weight of nearly 6,000 lbs. This makes it have the same weight as that of a Ford F-150 Raptor.

What is the price of the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance?

It is expected that the manufacturer will announce the price of the sedan close to the delivery date in the summer of this year. However, the standard trim variant is slated to have a price tag of $227,000.

Is the 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance a spacious vehicle?

The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is a spacious sedan that focuses on luxury and comfort. The seats at the back provide ample shoulder and legroom in comparison to competitors.