2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible Engine to Have 671HP Power

Spy shots of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible sedan were leaked recently in AMG form highlighting the production bodywork of the car for the first time.

These spy shots indicate that the car is a miniature representation of the manufacturer’s hybrid SL model to a marginal extent.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible Exteriors and Interiors

The AMG CLE 63 sedan has four prominent square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear end. On the front, the car will sport lower side intakes along with a Panamericana grille with a mesh-like design. The grille will be bordered by sweptback headlights that are equipped with sleek daytime running lights that can also function as turn signals. There will also be a charging port on the rear bumper.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features Full-Width Superscreen

It is likely that the sedan will house sporty wheels and uprated brakes between them. The lightweight wheels at the back are expected to be supported by a braking system with high performance as well as bronze calipers and ventilated discs. Additionally, it appears that the car runs on a wider track than its predecessors. The sedan will also portray some other key highlights like eye-catching taillights, traditional handles and a retractable soft top.

The spy shots reveal nothing about the interiors of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible. However, it is speculated that the AMG CLE 63 will have a cabin similar to that is found in the manufacturer’s C-Class. If this is the case, the sedan will sport 11.9-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The car will also be equipped with heavily bolstered seats and a sport steering wheel. It is also expected that the car will feature four-zone automatic climatic control, cooled and heated seats as well as a panoramic sunroof.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the AMG CLE 63 sedan will have the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as that of the manufacturer’s C63 S E Performance. The car will house a powerful turbocharged production 2.0-liter engine along with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 6.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe to Feature Enhanced Styling

This combination of the engine, motor and battery pack will help the sedan deliver an output of 752 lb-ft. torque and 671 HP. These figures will help the car reach a speed of 0mph to 60mph in a maximum of 3.3 seconds. The sedan will also be capable of delivering a top speed of 174mph.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible is speculated to be available with a price tag of close to $95,000 at the entry-level with the Premium base trim. The price will be higher for the advanced models. The C63 will support the same trims as the C-Class launched in 2022.

When will the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 Convertible be released?

The manufacturer has not made any announcement regarding the exact release date of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 63 sedan. However, the car is likely to be available at dealerships from mid-2023.

Image Credits: CARBUZZ